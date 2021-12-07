Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021 | Last Update : 10:14 AM IST

  India   Politics  07 Dec 2021  WB Assembly Speaker, Governor clash on delay in nod to bill
India, Politics

WB Assembly Speaker, Governor clash on delay in nod to bill

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 7, 2021, 7:25 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2021, 7:33 am IST

Civic polls cannot be held in Howrah as the bill is yet to become a law even after it was passed promptly

Mr Dhankhar's tweet (Twitter)
 Mr Dhankhar's tweet (Twitter)

Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has traded charges among themselves over the fate of a bill which was passed in the recent winter session of the House but is yet to get any constitutional ascent. On Monday Mr Banerjee accused Mr Dhankhar of sitting on the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 leading to the delay in civic polls in that city.

He alleged, "Civic polls can not be held in Howrah as the bill is yet to become a law even after it was passed promptly. This should not be the case as there was no reason. What is needed, needs to be understood. If the President can sign the farm bills on the day these were passed, why didn't the same happen with this bill too? We have sent everything to the governor. I do not know why he has held back the bill."

 

Hitting back at Mr Banerjee immediately, Mr Dhankhar tweeted, "Stunned & surprised @BimanBanerjee18 stance at Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 pending consideration for want of as response @MamataOfficial to issues flagged on Nov 24. Worrisome: Speaker WBLA for over a year has not made available record in other matters."

Referring to the contents of the bill, he pointed out, "In the aforesaid premise, towards consideration of The Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in terms of Article 200 of the Constitution, I deem it expedient that following documentation be made available earliest: a) Entire contemporaneous proceedings of hearing and abjudication of objections on 30.7.2021. b) On what premise or authority objections came to be considered by the SDO, Sadar, Howrah / District Magistrate, Howrah. c) Full record of consideration of the objections by the State Government as contemplated under Section 219 (3) of the Act. d) Proceedings and full details of objections and their disposal in relation to The Howrah Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Act, 2015. e) The Assembly proceedings with respect to the Bill that finally led to The Howrah Municipal Corporation (Second Amendment) Act, 2015."

 

Tags: west bengal speaker biman banerjee, west bengal governor jagdeep dhankar, howrah municipal elections

Latest From India

Used syringes lie inside a bin as people are administered COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India records 6,822 new Covid cases, lowest in 558 days

The state government in one of the previous hearings had prayed for a similar step. — Facebook

Calcutta HC sets aside CBI probe order in SSC job scam

As a part of our commitment to bring the disgruntled youths to the mainstream of society and make them an important part of our composite human resource, I am happy to hand over fixed deposit certificates to our youths with a request to make good use of the money and help in our endeavour to start an economic movement in our state to make an Atmanirbhar Assam.— ANI

Assam chief minister hands over Rs 4 lakh FD each to 1,105 ex-NDFB rebelds

The quiet change in stance of the TMC came close on the heels of Ms Banerjee's bonhomie with Mr Modi, her offensive against the Congress and ahead of her proposed participation in Vijay Diwas celebration to be organised by the Eastern Command of the Army in Kolkata. — PTI

TMC cancels MPs' visit to Nagaland

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham