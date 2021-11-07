Sunday, Nov 07, 2021 | Last Update : 07:08 AM IST

  India   Politics  07 Nov 2021  PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend key BJP meeting today
India, Politics

PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend key BJP meeting today

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Nov 7, 2021, 6:36 am IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2021, 6:36 am IST

The key organisational body of the ruling BJP will meet for the first time following the Covid-19 outbreak

The BJP will hold the first meeting of its recently reconstituted national executive on Sunday where coming Assembly polls in five states will be on top of the agenda of the party leadership to discuss. (PTI file photo)
 The BJP will hold the first meeting of its recently reconstituted national executive on Sunday where coming Assembly polls in five states will be on top of the agenda of the party leadership to discuss. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: The BJP will hold the first meeting of its recently reconstituted national executive on Sunday where coming Assembly polls in five states will be on top of the agenda of the party leadership to discuss. Keeping in mind the Covid protocol, the meeting will also be attended virtually by some national executive members from respective headquarters of the party's state unit.

While BJP president J.P. Nadda will deliver the inaugural speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the concluding remarks where he is expected to give mantras to the party leaders and the cadre with an eye on the coming electoral battles.

 

The key organisational body of the ruling BJP will meet for the first time following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Addressing a press conference, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said that 124 national executive members, including the PM, Mr Nadda and many Union ministers, will attend the meeting physically while the members based in various states, including chief ministers, will join it virtually in line with the Covid protocol.

Mr Singh added that the Prime Minister's remarks would provide a way forward for the volunteers and supporters. Links to the programme will be provided to the state leadership to ensure that the message can be delivered to as many BJP workers as possible.

 

One political resolution is expected to be passed at the meeting, where the party leadership will also deliberate on organisational issue. The meeting will also pass a condolence message for Covid victims.

"Presentations, highlighting government schemes for the poor, will be on display. Apart from this, visuals of our volunteers working amid the pandemic and a clip on the administration of 1 billion vaccine doses would also be shown," Singh said.

At the venue of the national executive meeting, the party will hold exhibitions about the Modi government’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” programmes and pro-poor measures like providing free grains to the poor and the Covid vaccination exercise.

 

Tags: ‪bjp, j.p. nadda, narendra modi, arun singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The fire broke out in the ICU section of the civil hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Uddhav Thackeray orders probe into Maharashtra Civil Hospital fire tragedy

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over LPG price hike, says people forced to use 'chulhas'

People wearing face mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others celebrate 1 billion vaccine dose completion in India, in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Massive COVID wave unlikely if large population already infected, says AIIMS Doctor

Chiefs of navies or heads of maritime forces from 12 Indian Ocean littorals will participate in the event. (Representational image: Twitter)

Third Goa Maritime Conclave to begin on Sunday, to host heads of 12 Navies

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham