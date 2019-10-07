Monday, Oct 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

India, Politics

'Hugplomacy': BJP's Amit Malviya takes a dig at Priyanka of 'imitating' PM

ANI
Published : Oct 7, 2019, 10:33 am IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2019, 10:33 am IST

Malviya targeted the Congress saying Priyanka is taking a leaf out of Modi's book after mocking him over 'hugplomacy'.

BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'imitating' Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she hugged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'imitating' Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she hugged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for 'imitating' Prime Minister Narendra Modi after she hugged Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Malviya targeted the Congress saying Priyanka is taking a leaf out of Modi's book after mocking him over 'hugplomacy'.

"They say imitation is the best form of flattery. After mocking Prime Minister Modi over hugplomacy, Mrs Vadra takes a leaf out of his book... She should perhaps also counsel the overzealous folks in her party and her petulant brother, when he returns from his foreign jaunt," the BJP leader tweeted.

Priyanka had on Sunday held a meeting with the Bangladeshi Prime Minister, after which she called her great inspiration and shared a picture on Twitter hugging the leader.

"An overdue hug from Sheikh Hasina Ji whom I have been waiting to meet again for a long time. Her strength in overcoming deep personal loss and hardship and fighting for what she believed in with bravery and perseverance is, and always will be a great inspiration for me," Priyanka said in the tweet.

The Congress has repeatedly poked fun at Modi for his much-talked hugs.

"With Modi, it seems like a hug a day sends foreign leaders running away," Congress had tweeted March 14 with a hashtag 'hugplomacy'.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, congress, bjp, narendra modi, amit malviya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Singh said some of these militants have been sighted at certain places and

'Nearly 300 militants active in J&K, Pak trying to push in more via LoC': Top cop

All the injured were rushed to the hospitals nearby, but declared dead during treatment. (Representational Image)

BJP corporator, family members shot dead by gunmen in Maharashtra

Slamming the BJP, the Hyderabad MP said the ruling party has passed a bill in Himachal Pradesh making it mandatory for a citizen to give a one-month notice for religious conversion. (Photo: File)

Cong wiped out, can't be revived even with calcium injection: Asaduddin

(Photo: File)

Supreme Court to hear plea against Aarey tree cutting today

MOST POPULAR

1

Surprise as new iPhone revealed in stunning leak

2

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

3

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

4

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

5

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her UN speech

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham