Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 04:33 PM IST

India, Politics

Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over plans for '100 days celebration'

ANI
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 3:18 pm IST

She made the remarks on Twitter, sharing a media report highlighting the problems being faced by the auto industry.

Fact is the slowdown is due to Demonetisation and poorly implemented GST - they must accept it & remedy it," the Congress said. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Fact is the slowdown is due to Demonetisation and poorly implemented GST - they must accept it & remedy it," the Congress said. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the government over its plans to mark 100 days in office, saying sectors such as automobile, transport, and mining will see it as a celebration of their "ruin".

She made the remarks on Twitter, sharing a media report highlighting the problems being faced by the auto industry. "The BJP government is going to celebrate 100 days in office. But the auto sector, transport sector, the mining sector will look at it as a celebration of their ruin," the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi. From every sector, news of closing down of plants and job losses is coming, she said.

Meanwhile, the Congress's official Twitter handle shared another media report about Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur being heckled at an auto industry event on Friday after he asked the industry players why sales had not picked up despite the measures taken by the government. "The government must stop spinning tales of people choosing cabs instead of purchasing cars to explain the automobile sector collapse.

Fact is the slowdown is due to Demonetisation and poorly implemented GST - they must accept it & remedy it," the Congress said.

Tags: priyanka gandhi, demonetisation, bjp government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Taking to Twitter Stalin wrote,

Stalin questions question paper which propagates caste discrimination

'We have to face a lot of trouble for due to rain which often our spoils our books,' a student said. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand: Children study under umbrellas due to leaking roof in school

Ramani, who testified as the first witness in the case, was heard by the Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal. (Photo: ANI)

Priya Ramani narrates her encounter with MJ Akbar in hotel room

The body of the deceased was handed over to his unit for legal formalities. (Photo: Representational)

CRPF jawan electrocuted to death in JK's Rajouri

MOST POPULAR

1

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

2

Mission Gangayaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

3

Here's what PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganpati darshan

4

NASA says 40 pc lunar missions failed in last 60 years

5

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham