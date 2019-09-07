Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:23 AM IST

India expresses grief over demise of ex-Zimbabwe President Mugabe

Terming Mugabe as an 'icon of liberation', India said the late African leader devoted his life to the betterment of the people of Zimbabwe.

New Delhi: India on Friday expressed its condolences over the demise of former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe, who passed away at the age of 95, and hailed him as a "true friend" who contributed immensely to the friendship between the two countries.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the demise of Robert Gabriel Mugabe, former President of Zimbabwe. The people and Government of India convey their deepest condolences to his family and the people of Zimbabwe at this great loss," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Terming Mugabe as an "icon of liberation", India said the late African leader devoted his life to the betterment of the people of Zimbabwe.

"Robert Mugabe was a true friend of India and contributed immensely to India-Zimbabwe friendship. He was an icon of liberation, and emerged as a great leader of Africa, who gave voice to African issues. He devoted his life to the betterment of his people," the statement said.

"In his demise, the world has lost one of the tallest leaders of our times," it added.

Mugabe, who took office as Zimbabwe's President in 1987, was dethroned in a military coup in November 2017. He had been hospitalised in Singapore for health issues since April this year.

His death was announced by his successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The 95-year-old strongman also served as the Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987.

