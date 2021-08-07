Saturday, Aug 07, 2021 | Last Update : 03:56 AM IST

  India   Politics  07 Aug 2021  India, China pull back from Gogra
India, Politics

India, China pull back from Gogra

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Aug 7, 2021, 2:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2021, 2:53 am IST

Both nations dismantle temporary structures

Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh. (Representational Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the 15-month long military stand-off in Ladakh, Indian and Chinese troops have pulled back from the third friction point, Gogra. The disengagement of troops carried over two days was completed on Thursday.

"The troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases," the Indian Army said in a statement on Friday.

 

All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to pre-stand off period.

"With this, one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved," said the Indian Army.

The troops from China and India have been engaged in a face-off situation in Gogra since May last year.

During the 12th round of the Corps Commander meeting on Saturday held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point, there was a detailed discussion on disengagement of troops from Gogra.

"As an outcome of the meeting, both sides agreed on disengagement in the area of Gogra," said the statement.

 

"As per the agreement, both sides have ceased forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. The disengagement process was carried out over two days, that is 4 and 5 August, 2021," it said.

"This agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there is no unilateral change in status quo," said Indian Army.

Both sides have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector, it said.

Before Gogra, Indian and Chinese troops had disengaged from Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

 

After Gogra, both sides will now discuss disengagement from Hot Springs. India was hopeful of disengagement from Gogra Post and Hot Springs as both sides had undertaken a partial disengagement in these areas last year. However, Chinese have hardened their position on Depsang plains, and Demchok friction points.

In February, India and China had reached an agreement to disengage from north and south banks of Pangong Tso to pre-standoff status.

"The Indian Army along with ITBP is totally committed to ensure the sovereignty of the nation and maintain peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector," said Indian Army.

Tags: gogra, indian army, depsang plains, demchok friction, chinese troops
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court. (PTI)

SC pulls up CBI, IB, cops for inaction over complaints by CJs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. (PTI File)

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is now Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10,15,844 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. (PTI Photo)

COVID-19: India logs 44,643 new cases, 464 fatalities

Now, with the missing link plugged after much delay, Delhi Metro's Pink Line has become its longest operational corridor. (Photo: PTI)

Major boost to Delhi Metro, Pink Line becomes network's longest corridor

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham