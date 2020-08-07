Friday, Aug 07, 2020 | Last Update : 09:05 PM IST

136th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,027,746

56,626

Recovered

1,378,587

45,540

Deaths

41,655

919

Maharashtra47977931637516792 Tamil Nadu2791442210874571 Andhra Pradesh1967891128701753 Karnataka158254802812897 Delhi1415311271244059 Uttar Pradesh108974634021918 West Bengal86754610231902 Telangana7525753239601 Gujarat65704485612529 Bihar6203140760349 Assam4816233429115 Rajasthan4667932832732 Haryana3779631226448 Odisha3768124483258 Madhya Pradesh3508225414912 Kerala279561629988 Jammu and Kashmir2239614856417 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
  India   Politics  07 Aug 2020  NSCN (I-M) to hold final round of Naga peace talks with Central government
India, Politics

NSCN (I-M) to hold final round of Naga peace talks with Central government

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Aug 7, 2020, 5:16 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2020, 5:16 pm IST

NSCN (I-M) to hold talks with PM’s envoy R N Ravi to resolve differences on rhetorical issues—flag, constitution and Naga war memorial

Ravi was earlier the interlocutor for the central government for the Centre-Naga peace talks. (Photo: ANI)
 Ravi was earlier the interlocutor for the central government for the Centre-Naga peace talks. (Photo: ANI)

Guwahati: The prime minister’s envoy to the Naga peace talks R N Ravi, who is also the governor of Nagaland, will be leaving for New Delhi next week to hold talks with the collective leadership of the Nationalist Social Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) led by its general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, to short out differences on rhetorical issues like—flag, separate constitution for Nagaland and setting up a memorial of arms and ammunitions of Naga rebels at Kohima.

Disclosing that a delegation of the NSCN (I-M) has left for New Delhi on Friday to join its 86-year-old general secretary Th. Muivah who is in New Delhi and also battling with some health issues, security sources, however, clarified that the NSCN (I-M) delegation was asked to reach New Delhi a little early because of restrictions due to COVID-19.

 

Asserting that consensus has already been created on a majority of issues, security sources said NSCN (I-M) has been insisting on rhetorical issues like a flag and separate constitution of Nagaland besides a museum or war memorial of the arms and ammunitions of  Naga armed rebels at Kohima.Indicating that government of India may allow NSCN (I-M) and other stakeholders to have their own flag, security sources said that all the terms and conditions for surrender of arms and ammunitions and disbanding the armed rebel group have already been finalised.
Pointing out that all the arms and ammunitions surrendered by Naga rebels would be in the custody of the government, security sources said that the government of India may agree to set up a memorial of arms and ammunitions surrendered by all the rebel groups.

 

Clarifying a report in a section of media that government of India was preparing for signing the peace-accord with Naga rebel groups by August 15, security sources said that it was not possible as a lot of constitutional and legal exercises relating to resolution of Naga issues have to be completed before the signing of the peace-accord.

Pointing out that the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) is ready to sign the peace accord and all the issues have been settled with them, security sources said that there will be only one peace-agreement in which all the Naga stakeholders would be the signatory.Meanwhile, the powerful Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC) has welcomed the resumption of talks which started on July 14 with Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC, NNPGs).  

 

The president Mr Toniho Yepthomi and the general secretary of the council Mr Nribemo Ngullie said that the resumption of negotiations was a step towards achieving solution through agreement. While lauding the role of Nagaland Governor and Interlocutor for Naga talks Mr Ravi, the council leaders said that ongoing negotiations were history in the making as the tribal council feels that time has now come for a new dispensation to usher in a new era of peace and tranquillity in Nagaland.

Tags: naga peace talks, national socialist council of nagaland (isak-muivah), nagaland governor, nscn (i-m)
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Landslide in South Mumbai's Peddar Road. (Rajesh Jadhav)

Rain intensity eases in Mumbai; South Mumbai receives highest rains after 1974

The current Sino-Indian military stand-off was discussed during a phone call between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Friday. (Photo: G N Jha)

Sino-Indian military stand-off tops Pompeo-Jaishankar talks

Supreme Court made clear to the Centre on Friday that it would not pass any order on the plea seeking closure of cases against two Italian marines. (PTI Photo)

SC declines closure of Italian Marines case

As many as 69,03,640 people have been affected while 21 have died due to the floods in Bihar. (Photo- AFP)

Bihar flood victims block NH28, attack police in Muzaffarpur over relief material

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham