Won't accept 'those two families' as our leaders: Tsering Namgyal

New Delhi: In a veiled attack on Farooq Abdullah's National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday said that he will never consider these 'two families' as leaders who created problem in Jammu and Kashmir for their own vested interests.

"We have no problem with Kashmiri. There are some people creating problem in Jammu and Kashmir for their own vested interests. We will not consider those two families as our leaders," he told ANI.

Namgyal who received praise for his speech in Parliament said Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood sentiments of people of the region and gave it a status of Union Territory.

"I have not expected this much. I only expect to work for the people for which they have elected me to Parliament. It is my fate that the Prime Minister understood the sentiments of people of Ladakh for giving it a status of Union Territory. I thank him for encouraging me," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carves out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature was passed by Parliament.