Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

India, Politics

Mayawati pays her last respects to Sushma Swaraj

ANI
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 7:44 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 7:44 am IST

Swaraj was admitted to AIIMS following a deterioration in her health.

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday paid her last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at latter's residence in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
 BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday paid her last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at latter's residence in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday paid her last respects to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at latter's residence in Delhi. Swaraj passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night.

"Sushma Swaraj ji's demise personally saddens me. She was an able politician, administrator and a good orator. Her personality was very friendly, even with members of the opposition. I pray to nature to give her family the strength to cope with this loss," Mayawati told reporters here.

Earlier, she had tweeted: "The news of the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj, senior BJP leader and former union minister, is very saddening. She was not only a very skilled politician and administrator but also an affable woman. Deepest condolences to his family."

Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health.

According to sources at AIIMS, the 67-year-old was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. Swaraj was declared dead at 10:50 pm.

Swaraj was appointed the foreign minister in the first term of Modi government in 2014. She opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.

Tags: mayawati, sushma swaraj death
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Prez, top leaders pay tribute to Swaraj, cremation with state honours today

(Photo: File)

Delhi govt declares 2-day mourning on Sushma Swaraj's death

The meeting was attended by MPs from the BJP and the Congress. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa asks MPs to purse state projects with Centre

In 2017, one Twitter user even tweeted her saying he was stuck on mars. Swaraj’s simply worded yet wonderful reply to him won over social media instantly.(Twitter/Sushma Swaraj)

‘Golden words, it's legacy’: Twitter remembers Sushma Swaraj and her ‘Mars’ tweet

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget Galaxy Note 10; Exclusive leak shows you should skip it

2

iPhone 11 cat finally out of the bag with massive Apple slip-up

3

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

4

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

5

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMSports

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham