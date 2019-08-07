Mamata Banerjee unveils statue of Karunanidhi

DMK President MK Stalin was also present on the occasion.

Chennai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesay unveiled a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Kodambakkam here on Wednesday on his first death anniversary.

Earlier in the day, Stalin along leaders of the party participated in a procession to the memorial of the late party patriarch at the Marina beach.

Former Defence Minister A K Antony also participated in the procession.

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last on this day last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness.