Mamata Banerjee unveils statue of Karunanidhi

ANI
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 7:25 pm IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 7:25 pm IST

DMK President MK Stalin was also present on the occasion.

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last on this day last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness. (Photo: ANI)
 Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last on this day last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness. (Photo: ANI)

Chennai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesay unveiled a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Kodambakkam here on Wednesday on his first death anniversary.

DMK President MK Stalin was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Stalin along leaders of the party participated in a procession to the memorial of the late party patriarch at the Marina beach.

Former Defence Minister A K Antony also participated in the procession.

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last on this day last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness.

