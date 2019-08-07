Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 03:59 AM IST

India, Politics

Mamata Banerjee breaks silence, questions government

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 2:43 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 2:43 am IST

But her statement somehow lacked the fierce criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah that she is known for.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Breaking her silence, Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday raised questions on the “procedure” instead of the “merit” of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 through which the Narendra Modi government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that had given special status to Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). The West Bengal chief minister stressed that her party would not support the bill, which she suggested should have been discussed with all parties and especially the people of J&K.

Extending her support to two former J&K CMs, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, over the news of their house arrests, Ms Banerjee observed that they were not “terrorists.” But her statement somehow lacked the fierce criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah that she is known for. “What is going on from yesterday, I am also watching it as a citizen of this country. We all are the patriotic people and we love India, our motherland and our people like anything (sic),” Ms Banerjee said at the Kolkata Airport before leaving for Chennai to unveil a statue of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and former Tamil Nadu CM M. Karunanidhi.

She elaborated, “I firmly believe that Kashmiri people are our brothers and sisters.I do not agree with the procedural method. I am not talking of the merit of the bill. I am talking about the procedural method where my party has taken a strong decision. We cannot support this bill and we cannot vote for this also. If we vote for this also, it will be recorded that we have ultimately directly or indirectly accepted this because actually it is not praiseworthy constitutionally, legally, technically and democratically what they have done. They should have discussed it with all political parties and local people of Kashmir also.”

She noted, “They could have called the meeting in Kashmir even. We were willing to go there. We could have decided it there and talked to the people. We had to take people in confidence to decide it.”

Tags: article 370, mamata banerjee

Latest From India

Shyam Rajak (Photo: ANI)

Centre’s move on Article 370 heats up Bihar politics

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe (Photo: AFP)

UAE, Sri Lanka welcome India’s move

Indian Army on Tuesday foiled two infiltration bids by terrorists in Uri and Machhal sectors of the Jammu and Kashmir.

2 infiltration bids foiled by military along LoC

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Delhi lawyer moves SC against Article 370 dilution

MOST POPULAR

1

Tamil Nadu Minister urges people to take up #rainwaterchallenge

2

'It will end our slavery': West Pakistan refugees celebrate Article 370 scrapping

3

Photos: Singer Halsey passionately kisses BF Yungblud on his birthday

4

UP government to plant 22 crore saplings on August Kranti Diwas

5

Apple-branded credit card rolls out to some on Tuesday

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham