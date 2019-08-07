Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019 | Last Update : 03:58 AM IST

Congress split wide open over Article 370 stand

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Aug 7, 2019, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Aug 7, 2019, 2:21 am IST

Rahul Gandhi, however, accused the government of abusing its executive powers to ‘tear apart’ the state.

New Delhi: Still grappling with its leadership crisis, the Congress Party was on Tuesday split wide open over its stand in Parliament on the abrogation of Article 370. As the party hurriedly convened a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, its highest decision-making body, to discuss this, many leaders, including stalwarts like Jyotiraditya Scindia and others such as Janardan Dwiwedi came out into the open backing the government over Article 370.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, however, accused the government of abusing its executive powers to “tear apart” the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Gandhi also alleged leaders of political parties in Kashmir were being held at secret locations, which was “unconstitutional and undemocratic”, and demanded their immediate release.

In Parliament, the Congress has strongly opposed the move and the bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories, and has voted against the bill in both Houses.

Differing with this view, Mr Scindia said he supported the move on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and the state’s full integration into the Union of India, adding that it was in the interests of the country. “I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into the Union of India. Would have been better if the constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this,” he tweeted.

Mr Dwivedi too welcomed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying even though it came late, a “historical mistake had been corrected”, while Haryana leader Deepender Hooda contended that the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in J&K “is in the interest of national integrity”.

“This is a matter of satisfaction for the nation. This historical mistake that happened at the time of Independence has been rectified today, even though late, and is welcomed,” Mr Dwivedi  said.

Another young MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, also tweeted: “United we stand! Jai Hind. #Article370.”

It might be recalled that Congress’ Rajya Sabha chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita quit his membership of the Upper House over the issue after the party asked him to issue a whip to members to oppose the bill on Monday.

The CWC meeting, which went on for nearly three hours, was attended by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, besides general secretaries like Ghulam Nabi Azad and treasurer Ahmed Patel. The CWC has 52 members.

Interestingly, this is the first time the CWC is meeting after May 25 in which Mr Gandhi had resigned owing moral responsibility for the Lok Sabha poll defeat. The CWC is, however, yet to accept his resignation.

Before Tuesday’s emergency meeting, the party has already announced a CWC meet on August 10 to sort out the leadership issue and appoint a provisional president.

