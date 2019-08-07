Arun Jaitley dubs Article 370, 35(A) historical blunders

The minister also termed the Grand Old Party a headless chicken.

New Delhi: Describing Article 370 and 35(A) as “historic blunders”, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “created history” with his clarity and determination on the Kashmir issue with the government’s decision nullifying both.

The former Union fina-nce minister, in a blog, said it has been finally proved that BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mukhe-rjee’s stand on Article 370 was correct while the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru “dream solution” was a “failure”. The senior leader asserted that the “popular support” to the government’s move had compelled several Opposition parties to support it as they have sensed the ground reality and did not want to face the wrath of the people, but the Congress leadership was “determined to succeed in its race to the bottom”, with its stand against the government’s move.

The minister also termed the Grand Old Party a headless chicken. Hailing the decision, Mr Jaitley said both the Prime Minister and Union home minister Amit Shah had earned a place in history and both achieved the impossible.