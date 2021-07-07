Wednesday, Jul 07, 2021 | Last Update : 03:38 PM IST

  Harsh Vardhan, 7 other union ministers resign ahead of Modi's cabinet reshuffle
India, Politics

Harsh Vardhan, 7 other union ministers resign ahead of Modi's cabinet reshuffle

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 7, 2021, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Jul 7, 2021, 3:20 pm IST

This will be the first cabinet reshuffle by PM Narendra Modi since he assumed his role for a second term in May 2019

Former union health minister Harsh Vardhan resigned from his post on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
 Former union health minister Harsh Vardhan resigned from his post on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's big cabinet reshuffle, 8 union ministers have tendered resignation on Wednesday. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Labour minister Santosh Gangwar, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda are among the minister who quit the union cabinet. Other minister who have resigned from their post include - Debasree Chauduri, Sanjay Dhotre, Rao Saheb Dhanve Patil, and Ratan Lal Kataria.

The expansion of the union cabinet is scheduled to take place this evening. This will be the first cabinet reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he assumed his role for a second term in May 2019. The Prime Minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

 

