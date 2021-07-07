Cabinet expansion: Scindia, Yadav among 43 leaders to take oath, complete list here

After cabinet expansion, the Modi government is expected to have 27 OBC leaders, out of which five will be in the cabinet

New Delhi: As many as 43 leaders will take oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May, 2019, according to sources.

Here is the complete list of 43 leaders who, according to sources, will be sworn in as ministers today:

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bhupender Yadav

Kiren Rijiju

Hardeep Singh Puri

Mansukh Mandaviya

G. Kishan Reddy

Meenakshi Lekhi

Anurag Thakur

Sarbananda

Sonowal Pashupati Kumar Paras

Anupriya Patel

Dr L Murugan

Shobha Karandlaje

Ajay Bhatt

Narayan Tatu Rane

Dr. Virendra Kumar

Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Raj Kumar Singh

Parshottam Rupala

Pankaj Choudhary

Dr Satya Pal Singh Baghel

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Shobha Karandlaje

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Annpurna Devi

A. Narayanaswamy.

Kaushal Kishore

B. L. Verma

Ajay Kumar

Chauhan Devusinh

Bhagwanth Khuba

Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Pratima Bhoumik

Dr. Subhas Sarkar

Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

Bishweswar Tudu

Shantanu Thakur

Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai

John Barla

Nisith Pramanik

It is learnt from reliable sources that post-expansion, there will be 12 members from the SC community, including two in the cabinet; eight members will be from Scheduled Tribes in the Council of Ministers out of which three will be in the cabinet.

After cabinet expansion, the Modi government is expected to have 27 OBC leaders, out of which five will be in the cabinet.

Sources further informed that there will be a substantial increase in the number of professionals in the cabinet.

"Post expansion there will be 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, and seven civil servants in total," the sources said.

As reported by ANI yesterday, there will be a special focus on bringing down the average age of the Modi cabinet, post-expansion there will be 14 ministers below the age of 50, and six will be in the cabinet.