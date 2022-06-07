Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST

  India   Politics  07 Jun 2022  Like Congress, BJP shifts Rajasthan MLAs to a resort before RS polls
India, Politics

Like Congress, BJP shifts Rajasthan MLAs to a resort before RS polls

PTI
Published : Jun 7, 2022, 7:15 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2022, 7:15 am IST

The ruling Congress has fielded three candidates from the state for the Rajya Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs board a bus and head to Jamdoli ahead of the Rajya Sabha Elections, in Jaipur, Monday, June 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)
  Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs board a bus and head to Jamdoli ahead of the Rajya Sabha Elections, in Jaipur, Monday, June 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Jaipur: The BJP on Monday was shifting its MLAs to a resort here for a training camp ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10, days after a similar move by Rajasthan’s ruling Congress.

By the afternoon, the Opposition party MLAs had reached the BJP office from where they were to taken to the resort in two buses later.

 

A BJP spokesperson said the party is going to hold a training camp at the resort. 

This is a training camp in which the MLAs will be given training on the Rajya Sabha elections, the leader said.

The Congress has already shifted many of the party and independent MLAs to a hotel in Udaipur, saying it fears horse-trading by the BJP.

The ruling Congress has fielded three candidates from the state for the Rajya Sabha. 

The BJP has nominated one candidate and is backing a media baron Subhash Chandra as an independent candidate. The Congress with its 108 MLAs in the state Assembly is set to win two seats. After winning two seats, the Congress will have 26 surplus votes, 15 short of the required 41 to win a third seat.

 

The BJP has 71 MLAs in the state Assembly and is set to win one seat, after which it will be left with 30 surplus votes.

Congress leaders claim the support of 126 MLAs, including 108 of from the party itself. It needs 123 MLAs to win three seats. 

Tags: rajya sabha elections, horse trading, rajasthan bjp
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Latest From India

Punjab ormer state minister and Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot (ANI)

Punjab ex minister Dharamsot held on graft charges; Congress terms it 'vendetta'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Defence min nod to buy Rs 76k crore equipment for Navy, Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases a special series of coins during 'iconic week celebration' of the Ministry of Finance, in New Delhi, Monday, June 6, 2022. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Indian banks, rupee must play key role globally: Modi

Local Congress Councilor with her supporters during a protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks about Prophet Muhammad, in Kota, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India rejects OIC's comments over controversial remarks against Prophet

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham