Friday, Jun 07, 2019 | Last Update : 02:29 PM IST

India, Politics

TRS defends 12 Congress MLAs joining its ranks in Telangana

PTI
Published : Jun 7, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2019, 1:09 pm IST

TRS spokesperson Khan claimed that 12 MLAs decided to become part of the outfit because of development and welfare programmes of government.

TRS spokesperson Abid Rasool Khan. (Photo: File)
 TRS spokesperson Abid Rasool Khan. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The TRS on Friday defended the action of 12 Congress MLAs in joining forces with the ruling party in Telangana, saying they have done so keeping in mind their political future, and blamed the Rahul Gandhi-led organisation for failure to keep its flock together.

The Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday recognised the 12 defectors as members of the ruling party, hours after they requested him to do so, in a big blow to the Congress.

TRS spokesperson Abid Rasool Khan claimed on Friday the 12 MLAs decided to become part of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led outfit because of the development and welfare programmes of the government and "positiveness" of voters towards the ruling party.

"Allegations of (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president) N Uttam Kumar Reddy saying money-power, coercion or blackmailing (to win over these MLAs)...just show the weakness of the Congress party which cannot hold their own MLAs," Khan told PTI.

"(These) MLAs are not school children. They have told the media that they have taken the decision because of the programmes...welfare, good governance and positiveness towards TRS," he said.

Khan alleged that the Congress has become "leaderless and rudderless and is disintegrating not only in the state but also all over the country". "So, MLAs...for their development and for their second term victory, they have to work for the people, they thought that TRS is a better party and they have joined TRS," he said.

"If Uttam Kumar Reddy has any proof of any money power or anything, let him put it in the public domain or let him file a complaint with authorities concerned," Khan said.

The Speaker on Thursday gave his nod for recognising the 12 breakaway MLAs of the Congress legislature party as members of the ruling TRS legislature party, considering the fact that they constituted two-thirds of the total 18 Congress MLAs.

Unless the merger is reversed, the Congress strength in the assembly will come down to six and it will lose its status of the main opposition. The TRS had won 88 seats in the 119-member assembly in the elections in December last year.

The AIMIM led by Hyderabad Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi bagged seven seats, while the BJP was victorious in one constituency.

Tags: trs, kcr, congress, mla, telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Stray dogs were spotted eating an infant's body in Odisha's Balasore. (Photo: ANI)

Stray dogs feed on infant's corpse in Odisha's Balasore

The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the complete book costs Rs 750. (Photo: For represntational purpose)

Kerala lottery results to be declared today; first prize worth Rs 80 lakh

India is pursuing what it calls a 'neighbourhood first' foreign policy centred on its allies in South Asia, although there is little sign of a warming in relations with Pakistan. (Photo: File)

From ferry to stadium: Modi comes bearing gifts on first post-poll foreign trip

The Union Health Ministry has deployed a six-member team comprising an epidemiologist to conduct contact tracing for early detection of suspects and review of isolation facilities. (Photo: PTI)

Sample of 7th person suspected to be infected with Nipah tests negative

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-American activist storms on stage, shouts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

2

Does the Nokia 2.2 fit in contemporary universe of budget smartphones?

3

Kerala lottery results to be declared today; first prize worth Rs 80 lakh

4

New president of El Salvador wields his power via Twitter, firing officials

5

Bharat box-office update: Salman Khan’s film mints this much rupees on day 2

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham