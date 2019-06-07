Rahul Gandhi on 3 day visit to Kerala, first since Lok Sabha polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will visit Kerala on Saturday to offer prayers at the famous Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur.

Congress won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. (RG Wayanad office/Twitter)

Kerala: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday began his three-day visit to state from Malappuram district in Kerala, to thank the voters after winning Wayanad seat in recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

Congress Chief was seen paving a way through the roads of Wayanad and waving his hand in an open truck covered with a canopy due to pre-monsoon showers.

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at Kalikavu in Malappuram district in Kerala. Today, he begins his three-day visit to the state after Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/e2tTizHIff — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019

The hundreds of Congress workers were seen walking along and holding banners that said, "We are with you, Rahul," in the mild rains.

“I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens & Congress Party workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days,” the Congress chief tweeted this morning.

I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens & Congress Party workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/1r71RsgI9X — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2019

Congress won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will visit Kerala on Saturday to offer prayers at the famous Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur and to address a public gathering in Thrissur.