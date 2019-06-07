Friday, Jun 07, 2019 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

India, Politics

PM Modi's visit shows India's solidarity with Sri Lanka: Lankan envoy

ANI
Published : Jun 7, 2019, 7:37 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2019, 7:37 pm IST

‘It is of great importance, especially because India, Sri Lanka are allies,’ Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Austin Fernando said.

‘His visit to Sri Lanka after the 21st April bombings also sends a message internationally… shows the Indian government's humane approach towards the people of Sri Lanka after the Easter terror blasts,’ Austin Fernando said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘His visit to Sri Lanka after the 21st April bombings also sends a message internationally… shows the Indian government's humane approach towards the people of Sri Lanka after the Easter terror blasts,’ Austin Fernando said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming official visit to Sri Lanka after taking charge for a second time shows India's humane approach towards the people of island-nation after the Easter Sunday terror blasts, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Austin Fernando, said on Friday.

"Prime Minister Modi is visiting Sri Lanka on June 9. It is of great importance, especially because India and Sri Lanka are close allies. It is a proud moment especially after his massive victory in the general elections. It is a huge honour for us," he told ANI.

"His visit to Sri Lanka after the 21st April bombings also sends a message internationally. Domestically when we look at it, it gives a message that here is a head of a government who is visiting to show solidarity...and shows the Indian government's humane approach towards the people of Sri Lanka after the Easter terror blasts," Fernando told ANI.

Multiple blasts ripped through Sri Lanka on April 21, when the Christian community was celebrating Easter Sunday. The explosions rattled three churches and high-end hotels across the country, killing more than 250 people. A local Jihadi group and ISIS affiliate, National Thowheeth Jama'ath, claimed responsibility for the devastating attacks which have been widely condemned.

The High Commissioner also spoke on the relaxation of travel advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs for Indians travelling to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the terror attacks.

"PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka will send a message that it is a safe place to travel to. We would like the Indian government to lift the travel advisory for Sri Lanka," Fernando added.

Speaking on the global issue of terrorism, Fernando further stated that India and Sri Lanka have been facing terrorist attacks. "India has also said that it will look into the safety and security matters of its neighbourhood more closely," he noted.

"The outcome of the investigation into the coordinated serial bombings on April 21 will provide a huge lesson for us, as well as, other countries. There must be a platform through which the intelligence networks of India and Sri Lanka could work together to deter any such terror attacks in the future. Such problems cannot be tackled individually. We need to work closely," Fernando said.

He also commented on the bilateral relationship, which has become closer under PM Modi's leadership.

"The bilateral relationships between the two countries have become closer. Some sought of aberration which existed before 2014 have been corrected under him," the High Commissioner said.

The Prime Minister will be undertaking his first foreign bilateral tour after assuming office by visiting Maldives and Sri Lanka on June 8th and 9th.

The official visits indicate the importance India attaches to the policy of 'Neighbourhood First,' Modi said, adding that they will further cement ties with key maritime neighbours.

Tags: pm modi, sri lanka, easter terror attacks, austin fernando, neighbourhood first
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

‘In the letter, I mentioned that if Rahul wanted to continue at the post he very well could, but if not, then I would like to assume the responsibility for two years,’ Aslam Sher Khan said. (Photo: ANI)

Olympian Aslam Sher Khan offers to replace Rahul Gandhi as the Congress chief

Modi's visit comes at the same time when Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to visit Kerala tomorrow, will offer prayers at Guruvayur temple

‘It has not yet been proved that he died of starvation. He was provided all benefits like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, ration card, pension,’ local administration claim. (Photo: ANI)

65-year man dies of starvation in Jharkhand

Retired Indian Army soldier Mohammad Sanaulla (Photo: File)

30-year army veteran detained on charges of being 'foreigner', gets bail

MOST POPULAR

1

23-year-old Boy from Hyderabad scales Mount Everest

2

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan; DC's Dream11 Prediction

3

Apart from iTunes, Apple killed off another fan-favourite

4

Watch: Monkey trespasses into Soundarya Sharma's room; find out what happened next

5

Collector gives up air conditioners for malnourished children

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham