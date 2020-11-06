Friday, Nov 06, 2020 | Last Update : 02:48 AM IST

  India   Politics  06 Nov 2020  Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in West Bengal, eyes 200 seats for BJP in 2021
India, Politics

Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in West Bengal, eyes 200 seats for BJP in 2021

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Nov 6, 2020, 1:25 am IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2020, 1:25 am IST

Shah said that the BJP will work towards creating a ‘Sonar Bangla’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bankura: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP Bengal unit workers, in Bankura district, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 Bankura: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses BJP Bengal unit workers, in Bankura district, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Kickstarting the BJP’s campaign for next year’s Assembly polls in West Bengal, Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday declared that the “wheels of oppression” by the ruling Trinamul Congress on saffron party workers have rung the “death knell” of the Mamata Banerjee government to pave way for the BJP to come to power with a two-thirds majority.

Paying tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda in Bankura on the first day of his two-day visit, Shah said: “The way the wheels of oppression have been run over the BJP workers here, I can clearly see that the death knell of the Mamata Banerjee government has been sounded. In the coming days, the BJP will come to power with a two-thirds majority here.”

 

Shah also set a target before the BJP to win more than 200 out of 294  Assembly seats in West Bengal next year.

"The 22 seats (read last Lok Sabha Election in West Bengal) were won courtesy to your hard work except four-five seats where we lost by few thousand votes. But now we will win more than 200 seats in the coming Assembly polls here. Whoever wants to laugh, let them do so. But we will do it following our strategy with dedication," he told the party workers at a meeting in Bankura.

He said: "Bengal is located on the boundary of the country. Its security is related to the internal security of the nation. I appeal to the people of Bengal to oust the present government to ensure the nation’s security, jobs for unemployed youth and relief to the poor from their plight."

 

Urging people to give the BJP a chance in power, Shah said that the BJP will work towards creating a ‘Sonar Bangla’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Attacking the Trinamul supremo, the home minister said: “On one hand a dangerous public anger against the Mamata Banerjee government is visible, while on the other great respect full of hope towards Mr Modi is seen for a change in Bengal under his leadership.”

Stung by Shah’s blistering attack, Banerjee angrily said: “I can well understand the meaning of ‘Uthakar Phek Do’. Will it be good if I also ask for the same in reply? So better keep your own things to yourself. We respect all our legends. Bengal will not accept if some outsiders think they will break her nationalist feelings and destroy the state. Bengal never bows her head.” Referring to the BJP’s event, she alleged: “Some political parties are not abiding by the law for the Covid-19 pandemic. They are freely violating it.”

 

On the CM’s opposition to Central welfare projects, Shah had earlier claimed that all types of services, facilities and assistance sent by the Modi government were not reaching the people of Bengal. Focusing on Bankura, a tribal area, he said that neither the fund disbursed for their homes reached them nor the farmers were getting the yearly amount of Rs 6,000 allocated for them. The poor were being deprived of the Rs 5-lakh health insurance cover also, he added.

Banerjee hit back: “Like the state government cannot interfere in the Central government’s jurisdiction, the Centre also cannot do the same. But we have found people are being disturbed by Central agencies which are bypassing the state government.” Complaining about the Centre’s threats to some bureaucrats posted in her government on the transfer of their civil servant wives, she assured them of protection.

 

Tags: west bengal polls, west bengal bjp, amit shah, chief minister mamata banerjee, west bengal elections 2021
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

US president Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden

With Joe Biden likely to be next US president, India adopts wait and watch approach

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election meeting, for Bihar Assembly elections, in Katihar, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

CM Nitish Kumar triggers political storm in Bihar, says 2020 polls will be his last

Arnab Goswami

No relief for Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami, court to hear bail plea on Friday

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)

India slams shifting Kartarpur gurdwara's management to Trust; Akalis seek PM's help

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham