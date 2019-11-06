Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019 | Last Update : 09:52 AM IST

India, Politics

K'taka disqualified MLA claims Yeddy gave Rs 1,000 crore to support him to be CM

ANI
Published : Nov 6, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2019, 8:56 am IST

Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda said: 'Yeddy asked me to sit and asked me to support him so that he can become CM once again.'

Gowda also claimed a former JD-S MLA, who was also disqualified, has made a statement in Mandya that "he supported the Yediyurappa government for the funds to develop his constituency." (Photo: File)
 Gowda also claimed a former JD-S MLA, who was also disqualified, has made a statement in Mandya that "he supported the Yediyurappa government for the funds to develop his constituency." (Photo: File)

Mandya: Disqualified Karnataka MLA Narayana Gowda on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had given him Rs 1,000 crore for the development of his Krishnarajpet constituency and the money was being spent for development works, news agency ANI reported.

"Somebody came to me and took me to BS Yediyurappa's residence at 5 am (before the HD Kumaraswamy government fell). When we entered his home, Yediyurappa was worshiping. Once I entered, he asked me to sit and asked me to support him so that he can become the chief minister once again," he said while speaking to his supporters.

"I asked him to allot Rs 700 crores for the development of Krishnarajpet constituency. He said he will give Rs 300 crores more and will give Rs 1,000 crores. He also provided that money afterwards. Don't you think I should support such a great person, I did it. Right after Yediyurappa said we got nothing to do with disqualified MLAs," Gowda added.

He also claimed a former JD-S MLA, who was also disqualified, has made a statement in Mandya that "he supported the Yediyurappa government for the funds to develop his constituency."

Tags: karnataka crisis, bs yediyurappa, hd kumaraswamy, congress, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

A total of 35 teams were deployed in Gujarat and the Diu district of Union territory Daman and Diu, as per NDRF's Twitter handle. (Representational Image)

Cyclone Maha intensifies, to cross Gujarat coast today; Navy, NDRF on alert

Sources said these alleged 'benami' assets were purchased by VK Sasikala by using about Rs 1,500 crore of demonetised notes and the assets were taken under fictitious identities. (Photo: File)

Ex-AIADMK leader V K Sasikala's assets worth Rs 1,600 crores attached

Gehlot said women will be able to come forward and play constructive role in nation-building only when they are not forced to cover their faces. (Phtoo: File)

Practice of 'ghoonghat' must be eradicated: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The BJP leader said the two leaders PM Modi and Amit Shah whom he referred to Lord Krishna and Arjuna from the epic Mahabharata, were capable of solving all problems. (Photo: ANI)

Pak may have released poisonous gas to pollute air in India, says UP BJP leader

MOST POPULAR

1

Crazy new iPhone leak confirms futuristic and radical design

2

Finally! Mozilla Firefox to restrict browser notification prompts

3

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

4

Must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

5

iPhone 12 shocker as Apple’s dramatic price increase revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham