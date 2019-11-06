Fadnavis meets RSS chief Bhagwat in Nagpur as Maharashtra impasse continues

After a meeting on Tuesday, senior leader Mungantiwar hinted at possible breakthrough, saying 'good news' was expected any moment.

After the state Assembly elections were announced, the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged at a standoff over the latter’s demand for a 50-50 power share, which means half the ministerial berths and a rotational system for the Chief Minister’s post. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The countdown for government formation in Maharashtra has begun. Amid the stand-off with the ally Shiv Sena over government formation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flew to Nagpur on Tuesday night and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS functionaries in Nagpur were tight-lipped about what transpired at the meeting, though it is being speculated that the meeting was about the political deadlock in the state after the October 21 Assembly elections.

In a closed-door meeting with Fadnavis on Tuesday, Bhagwat was said to have suggested to the caretaker chief minister that he must end the stalemate soon and stake claim to form a stable government before the verdict in the Ayodhya case, which is expected in a few days, reported News18.

After a meeting on Tuesday evening at the Chief Minister's house, senior leader and state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar hinted at a possible breakthrough, saying "good news" was expected any moment.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, however, said his party was firm on a written assurance from the BJP over power sharing, including rotating CM's post for 2.5 years.

After the state Assembly elections were announced, the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged at a standoff over the latter’s demand for a 50-50 power share, which means half the ministerial berths and a rotational system for the Chief Minister’s post.

According to a NDTV report, the BJP said its door was "open 24 hours" to discuss a formula with the Shiv Sena.

On Tuesday, a Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, asking him to intervene and resolve the deadlock, since the BJP was not following “coalition dharma”. He even suggested that senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari should be made a part of the negotiations.