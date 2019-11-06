Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019 | Last Update : 09:52 AM IST

India, Politics

Fadnavis meets RSS chief Bhagwat in Nagpur as Maharashtra impasse continues

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 6, 2019, 8:42 am IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2019, 8:42 am IST

After a meeting on Tuesday, senior leader Mungantiwar hinted at possible breakthrough, saying 'good news' was expected any moment.

After the state Assembly elections were announced, the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged at a standoff over the latter’s demand for a 50-50 power share, which means half the ministerial berths and a rotational system for the Chief Minister’s post. (Photo: File)
 After the state Assembly elections were announced, the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged at a standoff over the latter’s demand for a 50-50 power share, which means half the ministerial berths and a rotational system for the Chief Minister’s post. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The countdown for government formation in Maharashtra has begun. Amid the stand-off with the ally Shiv Sena over government formation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flew to Nagpur on Tuesday night and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS functionaries in Nagpur were tight-lipped about what transpired at the meeting, though it is being speculated that the meeting was about the political deadlock in the state after the October 21 Assembly elections.

In a closed-door meeting with Fadnavis on Tuesday, Bhagwat was said to have suggested to the caretaker chief minister that he must end the stalemate soon and stake claim to form a stable government before the verdict in the Ayodhya case, which is expected in a few days, reported News18.

After a meeting on Tuesday evening at the Chief Minister's house, senior leader and state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar hinted at a possible breakthrough, saying "good news" was expected any moment.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, however, said his party was firm on a written assurance from the BJP over power sharing, including rotating CM's post for 2.5 years.

After the state Assembly elections were announced, the BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged at a standoff over the latter’s demand for a 50-50 power share, which means half the ministerial berths and a rotational system for the Chief Minister’s post.

According to a NDTV report, the BJP said its door was "open 24 hours" to discuss a formula with the Shiv Sena.

On Tuesday, a Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, asking him to intervene and resolve the deadlock, since the BJP was not following “coalition dharma”. He even suggested that senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari should be made a part of the negotiations.

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, ncp, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

A total of 35 teams were deployed in Gujarat and the Diu district of Union territory Daman and Diu, as per NDRF's Twitter handle. (Representational Image)

Cyclone Maha intensifies, to cross Gujarat coast today; Navy, NDRF on alert

Sources said these alleged 'benami' assets were purchased by VK Sasikala by using about Rs 1,500 crore of demonetised notes and the assets were taken under fictitious identities. (Photo: File)

Ex-AIADMK leader V K Sasikala's assets worth Rs 1,600 crores attached

Gehlot said women will be able to come forward and play constructive role in nation-building only when they are not forced to cover their faces. (Phtoo: File)

Practice of 'ghoonghat' must be eradicated: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The BJP leader said the two leaders PM Modi and Amit Shah whom he referred to Lord Krishna and Arjuna from the epic Mahabharata, were capable of solving all problems. (Photo: ANI)

Pak may have released poisonous gas to pollute air in India, says UP BJP leader

MOST POPULAR

1

Crazy new iPhone leak confirms futuristic and radical design

2

Finally! Mozilla Firefox to restrict browser notification prompts

3

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

4

Must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

5

iPhone 12 shocker as Apple’s dramatic price increase revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham