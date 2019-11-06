Mandate for BJP-Sena to form govt, Cong-NCP to play role of Oppn: Sharad Pawar

Statement came after meeting Sanjay Raut that revived speculation of a political realignment to form govt in Maharashtra.

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena have got the mandate of the people, so they should form government as soon as possible.

Pawar, a four-time chief minister, also brushed aside speculation that the Shiv Sena could walk out of the NDA and form the government with help from the NCP and the Congress.

The media address came after a meeting with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut that revived speculation of a political realignment to form government in Maharashtra.

“Our mandate is to play the role of Opposition. Where is the question of a Shiv Sena-NCP government? They (BJP-Shiv Sena) are together for last 25 years, today or tomorrow they will come together again,” he added.

Replying to a question on Raut’s claim that Sena has the support of 170 members, Pawar said that the calculation did not include his party and the Congress. "Even I want to ask Sanjay Raut how he will get 170," Pawar added.

Further lamenting on the plight of farmers in State, he said: "Centre should help farmers whose crops have been damaged due to rains. I visited affected areas and feel that farmers must be provided relief. Another issue is of insurance companies not paying farmers for crop damage, the Finance Ministry should intervene in this matter."

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while Shiv Sena got 56 in the 288-member state Assembly. The results of Assembly polls were announced on October 24.