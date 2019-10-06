JD(U) seeks clarification from BJP after Giriraj Singh blames Nitish over Patna floods

JD(U) national spokesperson Pavan Verma said that this kind of personalised attack on the Chief Minister are 'unacceptable'.

Patna: Janata Dal (United) on Sunday sought clarification from its ally BJP after Union Minister Giriraj Singh alleged mismanagement by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the wake of Patna floods.

Speaking to ANI, JD(U) General Secretary and National Spokesperson Pavan Verma said, "Whether Giriraj Singh's periodic rants against Nitish Kumar and the NDA government are emanating from the frustration of the individual or he is merely voicing the opinion of the mainstream BJP, must be clarified by the BJP."

His comments came two days after Giriraj Singh said that the state administration is responsible for the "mismanagement" of the flood situation in the capital city and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "should take responsibility for it".

Verma said that this kind of personalised attack on the Chief Minister are "unacceptable" and must be stopped by the BJP as they both are the alliance partners.

The Patna flood death toll has risen to 73, said the state officials.