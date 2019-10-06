Sunday, Oct 06, 2019 | Last Update : 09:41 AM IST

2 months on, NC delegation allowed to meet Abdullahs today

The father-son duo is under preventive detention following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

This comes after earlier in the day Jammu and Kashmir administration allowed a delegation of National Conference from Jammu to meet Farooq and Omar Abdullah. (Photo: PTI | File)
Jammu: After getting a nod from Jammu and Kashmir administration, National Conference on Saturday decided to send a 15-member delegation to meet party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah at Srinagar on Sunday.

The delegation is slated to leave from Jammu on Sunday morning.

The father-son duo is under preventive detention following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

"Today, we have got the confirmation that a delegation will be allowed to meet Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. A 15-member delegation of NC leaders, all of them former legislators, is going to Srinagar tomorrow morning," party's provincial president, Devender Rana said in Jammu.

This comes after earlier in the day Jammu and Kashmir administration allowed a delegation of National Conference from Jammu to meet Farooq and Omar Abdullah.

After the Central government decided to revoke the special constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370, two months ago, the region was placed under a communications blockade and several mainstream political leaders, including the father-son duo and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti were put under house arrest.

