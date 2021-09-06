Monday, Sep 06, 2021 | Last Update : 07:04 AM IST

  India   Politics  06 Sep 2021  RSS distances itself from article critical of Infosys
India, Politics

RSS distances itself from article critical of Infosys

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Sep 6, 2021, 2:33 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2021, 6:32 am IST

Panchjanya has a cover story on Infosys titled “Saakh Aur Aghaat” (Reputation and Damage), with Narayana Murthy’s picture on cover page

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh all-India prachaar pramukh Sunil Ambekar (Twitter)
 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh all-India prachaar pramukh Sunil Ambekar (Twitter)

New Delhi:  Clarifying that Panchjanya was not the mouthpiece of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its all-India prachaar pramukh Sunil Ambekar on Sunday tried to distance the Sangh from an article critical of Indian software giant Infosys that was published in the weekly magazine. 

Ambekar claimed that the article reflected the writer’s own opinion and should not be linked with the organisation. 

 

However, firmly backing the article after the RSS’ clarification, Panchjanya said that if Infosys has any objections “it should present its side by urging for a more thorough investigation of these facts in the interest of the company”.

In its September 5 edition, Panchjanya has a four-page cover story on Infosys titled “Saakh Aur Aghaat” (Reputation and Damage), with its founder N.R. Narayana Murthy’s picture on the cover page. The article had termed Infosys as “unchi dukan, phika pakwaan” (great cry and little wool) and alleged that Infosys was aligned with “anti-national” forces and as a result messed up the government’s income-tax portal.

 

Clarifying the RSS’ stand, Ambekar tweeted: “As an Indian company, Infosys has made a seminal contribution in the progress of the country. There might be certain issues with a portal run by Infosys, but the article published by Panchjanya in this context only reflects the individual opinion of the author… Panchjanya is not a mouthpiece of the RSS and the said article or opinions expressed in it should not be linked with the RSS.”

The article drew flak from the Opposition parties, which lashed out at the magazine calling the piece “anti-national”. Linking the article with a recent statement by commerce minister Piyush Goyal, in which he had criticised Indian industries, the Opposition parties claimed the “Sangh’s coordinated attack on India’s prized corporates” was “shameful”. While the Panchjanya article mentioned that the magazine does not have any solid evidence to say this, it added that Infosys had been accused many times of helping “Naxalites, leftists and tukde-tukde gangs”. It also asked whether Infosys would “provide this same kind of shoddy service for its foreign clients”.

 

However, standing firm by the article, Panchjanya editor Hitesh Shankar said Infosys was a big firm and very crucial work was given to it by the government on the basis of its credibility. “The glitches in these tax portals are of national concern and those who are responsible for them should be held accountable,” Mr Shankar said. He also tweeted: “Panchjanya stands firm with its report… If Infosys has objections, it should present its side by urging a more thorough investigation of these facts in the interest of the company… Some elements are mentioning the RSS in this episode due to vested interests. Remember, this report is not related to the Sangh, it is about Infosys. It is a matter of facts … relating to the incompetence of the company.”

 

Tags: panchajanya, rashtriya swayamsevak sangh (rss), rss all-india prachaar pramukh sunil ambekar, infosys, saakh aur aghaat, n.r. narayana murthy, “unchi dukan, phika pakwaan” (great cry and little wool), infosys aligned with anti-national forces, government income-tax portal, union minister piyush goyal, panchajanya editor hitesh shankar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

According to the state government portal, Karnataka has 17,746 active cases, 28,98,874 total recoveries, and 37,401 cumulative deaths. (ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in districts with Covid rate below 2% in Karnataka

The Chief Minister said that teachers who encourage children to ask questions are genuine teachers. (ANI)

Karnataka to recruit 5,000 teachers this year, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai said agriculture universities must successfully grow the plant variety, which are researched in the agriculture fields. (PTI)

Lay emphasis on harvest management: CM Bommai

News

DMK, allies to hold black flag stir on Sep 20 in Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham