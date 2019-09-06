Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:14 PM IST

India, Politics

'Investigating agency should not discriminate': Special judge on Aircel-Maxis case

PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 12:25 pm IST

The ED is also probing a separate money laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis matter, in which Chidambarams have been questioned by agency.

A Delhi court Thursday granted protection from arrest to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis cases filed by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: File)
 A Delhi court Thursday granted protection from arrest to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis cases filed by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court Thursday granted protection from arrest to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis cases filed by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, saying that charges against them were not of grave magnitude as the alleged money laundered is a "paltry amount" of Rs 1.13 crore compared to the money purportedly received by accused already discharged in the cases.

The court, however, directed the Chidambarams to join the probe in the cases lodged by the two agencies and said that in the event of arrest, they be released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount.

The court also directed that they would not leave the country without its permission and warned them against committing similar crime again and also that they would not contact, threaten or influence any witnesses in the cases or tamper with evidence.

The relief in the Aircel-Maxis cases came hours after the Supreme Court gave Chidambaram a setback by dismissing his appeal against the Delhi High Court's August 20 order rejecting his anticipatory bail plea in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX-Media case.

Before Chidambaram and his son were made accused in the Aircel-Maxis case, a special court on February 2, 2017, had discharged DMK leader and former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others in the cases by the CBI and ED.

Later, both the agencies had filed a supplementary charge sheet naming the Chidambarams in the scam.

On Thursday, while granting the relief to the Chidambarams, Special Judge OP Saini said, "Moreover, the allegations against Chidambarams are also not of grave magnitude as the alleged money laundered is about Rs 1.13 crore which is paltry amount in comparison to allegations against Dayanidhi Maran and others, where the bribe amount was Rs 749 crore, but he (Dayanidhi) was not arrested."

The judge said: "An investigating agency should not discriminate against the two similarly situated accused, as this was against the rule of law. It may be noted that unwarranted discrimination in the treatment given to different accused in the same case violates the basic norm of the Constitution that the state instrumentalities should always operate in a just, fair and reasonable manner."

Further, the court said both are members of the Parliament. "Chidambaram is a member of the Rajya Sabha while Karti a member of Lok Sabha... Considering these factors, there was no apparent possibility of the accused fleeing from justice. Prosecution has also not cited any appreciable reason for such apprehension.”

It added that there was no possibility for the Chidambarams to commit similar crime as "they don't hold official position in government at present".

Even if further investigation was going on, there was no possibility of the accused tampering with the evidence and if there was any such possibility, the same can be taken care of by imposing appropriate conditions, the judge said.

The court also pulled up the CBI and ED saying both the agencies, instead of arguing the matter, were seeking date after date since the filing of the complaint on pretext of further investigation.

It also said that the probe in the Aircel-Maxis cases have been highly belated by both the agencies as almost entire material was in their possession since beginning.

"The matter is listed for cognisance but the probe agencies instead of arguing are seeking date after date since filing of complaint on the pretext that further investigation is still going on.

"This conduct of the agencies speak for itself and needs no elaboration. The investigation was even otherwise highly belated as almost entire material was in possession of the investigating agencies since the very beginning," the judge said.

The cases relate to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal when Chidambaram was finance minister.

The CBI is probing how Chidambaram, 73, when finance minister in 2006, granted FIPB approval to a foreign firm, when only the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) was empowered to do it.

The ED is also probing a separate money laundering case in the Aircel-Maxis matter, in which the Chidambarams have been questioned by the agency.

Tags: p chidambaram, aircel-maxis, karti chidambaram, enforcement directorate, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The SC also asked the trial judge to tell if more time was needed to conclude the hearing. (Photo: File)

Make AIIMS temporary court to record her statement, says SC in Unnao rape case

On Friday, in a tweet, Surjewala shared an undated video of a speech by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM in which he made scathing remarks on the value of the rupee under the Manmohan Singh government. (Photo: PTI)

Surjewala claims B'deshi taka beat rupee, deletes tweet after netizens point out mistake

A man allegedly set his motorbike on fire after Delhi traffic police issued a challan to him for violating traffic rules in Sheikh Sarai area on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Furious over being fined for drunk driving, Delhi man sets motorbike on fire

Annadurai said that all preparations are in place and all commands have been uplinked and verified by the ground systems. (Photo: Social Media)

'Critical event not just for India but for whole world,' says man behind Chandrayaan-1

MOST POPULAR

1

Reliance rolls out JioFiber, offering minimum 100 Mpbs speed for Rs 699 a month

2

Facebook Dating kicks off!

3

New iPhone 11 trailer released; first look at Apple’s gorgeous design

4

Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; here's how netizens reacted

5

How important is Hong Kong to the rest Of China? An explainer

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham