Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

India, Politics

From Article 370 abrogation to bank mergers, Modi govt to present 100 days report

ANI
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 7:52 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 7:52 pm IST

The leaders would be addressing a slew of press conferences and public meeting as part of the endeavour.

Sources said that BJP leaders, including ministers, would ensure that all decisions taken by the government are brought to public notice. (Photo: File)
 Sources said that BJP leaders, including ministers, would ensure that all decisions taken by the government are brought to public notice. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: As the Modi government 2.0 completes 100 days in office on Saturday, the BJP leadership would be connecting with the people to make them aware of the "historic" decisions made in the short period.

The leaders will carry the message of the government on matters ranging from "strong nationalistic" and security-related decisions like defanging of Article 370 and acquisition of the United States made Apache helicopters to people-centric decisions like pension for farmers and shopkeepers. the leaders

"From telling people how buying American Apache helicopters made Pakistan and China nervous, nullification of Article 370 to the Parliament's most productive monsoon session -- all will be listed out as government's achievements. The merger of banks to stabilise the economy is one of the few important points for the discussions, " said a senior party leader who is involved in finalising the points.

There would be special emphasis on spreading awareness on the triple talaq law which aims to abolish the social evil prevalent in the society. The party would also highlight the passing of the tough UAPA anti-terror law.

Sources said that BJP leaders, including ministers, would ensure that all decisions taken by the government are brought to public notice. The leaders would be addressing a slew of press conferences and public meeting as part of the endeavour, sources said. Several top ministers would be addressing their share if interactive sessions next week.

The fact that Parliament enacted several laws and worked overtime during the recently concluded monsoon session would also be highlighted. Other issues that are likely to be highlighted include the launch of Mission Fit India, the establishment of Jal Shakti Ministry and the National Medical Commission, and merger of banks.

Tags: article 370 abrogation, modi government 2.0, apache helicopters
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A press release issued by AIMIM MP and party's Maharashtra unit president Imtiyaz Jalil stated that the party is not willing to continue in VBA alliance as the latter allot only 8 seats out of 288. (Photo: File)

AIMIM breaks alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's VBA; ahead of Maharashtra polls,

Gandhi wants to ensure that each unit of the party is aware of their responsibilities and will leave no stone unturned in its execution. (Photo: PTI)

Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of AICC, PCC leaders on Sept 12

The Supreme Court handed victory to 34 people from across India who challenged Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a British-era law that criminalised consensual, adult, same-sex relationships and fostered a climate of fear and discrimination against the entire Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community. (Photo: File)

377 anniversary: ‘People have started accepting us, but king way to go’

The apex court's observation came on a petition filed by advocate M C Mehta with respect to the expansion of the fourth phase of the metro project in the state. (Photo: File)

'Delhi Metro can't incur losses': SC slams Kejriwal govt over free rides for women

MOST POPULAR

1

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

2

5 new Nokia phones launched: Details inside

3

Rare of its kind, two-headed snake spotted in Indonesia

4

WhatsApp group admin takes role seriously; rates posts, deletes members not upto mark

5

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham