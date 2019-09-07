Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 11:10 PM IST

India, Politics

Eknath Gaikwad replaces Milind Deora as Cong 'Acting President' of Mumbai unit

ANI
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 9:24 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 9:24 pm IST

Taking to Twitter, Deora said he is happy that his 'pending' resignation has been accepted.

Deora was appointed as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) chief weeks before voting of the 2019 General elections. (Photo: File)
 Deora was appointed as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) chief weeks before voting of the 2019 General elections. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday appointed Eknath Gaikwad as acting president of the party's high profile Mumbai unit.

"Congress president has approved the proposal for appointment of Eknath Gaikwad, Working President Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) as Acting President of MRCC in place of Milind Deora," read a Congress press release signed by party general secretary K C Venugopal.

Gaikwad was appointed as working president of the MRCC after Milind Deora had submitted his resignation followed by Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit the top post taking the moral responsibility for the party's abysmal show in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Taking to Twitter, Deora said he is happy that his "pending" resignation has been accepted.

"I am happy that my pending resignation as President of Mumbai Congress has been accepted. I am grateful to Congress for having been given the opportunity to serve Mumbai. I wish Eknath Gaikwad ji my very best," he tweeted.

Deora was appointed as Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) chief weeks before voting of the 2019 General elections.

Tags: sonia gandhi, mumbai regional congress committee, eknath gaikwad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Bhattacharjee was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 till 2011.(Photo: PTI)

Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised with breathing problem

A press release issued by AIMIM MP and party's Maharashtra unit president Imtiyaz Jalil stated that the party is not willing to continue in VBA alliance as the latter allot only 8 seats out of 288. (Photo: File)

AIMIM breaks alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's VBA; ahead of Maharashtra polls,

Gandhi wants to ensure that each unit of the party is aware of their responsibilities and will leave no stone unturned in its execution. (Photo: PTI)

Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of AICC, PCC leaders on Sept 12

Sources said that BJP leaders, including ministers, would ensure that all decisions taken by the government are brought to public notice. (Photo: File)

From Article 370 abrogation to bank mergers, Modi govt to present 100 days report

MOST POPULAR

1

Vivo Z1X review: Best smartphone under 20K

2

5 new Nokia phones launched: Details inside

3

Rare of its kind, two-headed snake spotted in Indonesia

4

WhatsApp group admin takes role seriously; rates posts, deletes members not upto mark

5

Delhi restaurant introduces ‘Article 370’ thali for J&K residents, read details here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham