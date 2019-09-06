Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

India, Politics

69-yr-old farmer dies standing in queue for urea in Telangana, BJP blames govt

ANI
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 8:33 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 8:33 am IST

The deceased, identified as Ellaiah, hails from Achamayapalli, Dubbaka Mandal in Siddipet District.

A 69-year-old farmer died here on Thursday after suffering a heart attack while he was standing in a queue for collecting urea which was being distributed by the agricultural department. (Photo: ANI)
 A 69-year-old farmer died here on Thursday after suffering a heart attack while he was standing in a queue for collecting urea which was being distributed by the agricultural department. (Photo: ANI)

Siddipet: A 69-year-old farmer died here on Thursday after suffering a heart attack while he was standing in a queue for collecting urea which was being distributed by the agricultural department.

The deceased, identified as Ellaiah, hails from Achamayapalli, Dubbaka Mandal in Siddipet District. He suddenly collapsed and was immediately rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

Joel Davis, Police Commissioner, Siddipet, said, "Today morning agriculture officials were distributing urea in Dubbaka area of Siddipet district. A farmer by the name Ellaiah was also standing in the queue for collecting urea for his farm. He suddenly collapsed and was immediately shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead."

He added that Ellaiah was a heart patient and had undergone treatment earlier. "However a case has been registered under relevant Sections of law at Dubbaka police station and the body has been shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem examination," said the official.

However, BJP Telangana chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao attacked the KCR government for "utter mismanagement" and alleged that the farmer died due to exhaustion standing in a long queue.

"K Chandrashekar Rao government has once again let down the farmers of Telangana. Lack of planning and execution capabilities of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has become a curse to the farmers of Telangana. One farmer Ellaiah from the Chief minister's constituency in Siddpet district, from Dubbaka, has died of exhaustion today while he was standing in the long queue to purchase urea, which currently is in short supply across all Telangana districts," said Krishna Sagar Rao.

"This short supply of urea is due to utter mismanagement of the state agriculture department and the state ministry of agriculture in planning the logistics for distribution of urea," he said.

Tags: telangana, kcr, trs, bjp, agriculture department, cardiac arrest
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

The family refused to reveal the age of the girl and police is ascertaining whether the girl is a minor. (Photo: Representational)

Uttar Pradesh girl gets death threat for riding bike

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s disgruntled MLA Alka Lamba announces her exit from party on Friday with a tweet saying it was

AAP MLA Alka Lamba quits party, says 'time to say good bye'

The incident was followed by a turn of events where the deceased identified as Ram Charan (9) asked his uncle Srinivas to buy him a birthday cake. Srinivas sent them a poisoned cake. (Photo: FIle)

T'gana: Poisoned birthday cake leaves 2 dead, 2 hospitalised in Siddipet

In her petition to the Supreme Court, Sana Iltija Javed had said she was worried about her mother's health since she had not met her in a month. (Photo: File)

Faith in judiciary has been restored after SC's verdict: Mufti's daughter

MOST POPULAR

1

New iPhone 11 trailer released; first look at Apple’s gorgeous design

2

Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; here's how netizens reacted

3

How important is Hong Kong to the rest Of China? An explainer

4

iPhone 11 series to be named iPhone 11R, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

5

Justin Bieber spends quality time with wife Hailey on the beach; see pics

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham