Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022 | Last Update : 03:52 AM IST

  India   Politics  06 Jul 2022  Nomination process for Vice-President poll begins, five file papers
India, Politics

Nomination process for Vice-President poll begins, five file papers

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jul 6, 2022, 12:34 am IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2022, 12:34 am IST

The newly elected Vice President will have to fill the position before incumbent Venkaiah Naidu’s tenure expires on August 10

The Vice President of India, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 The Vice President of India, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. (Representational Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday issued notification for the election of the Vice-President of India voting for which will take place on August 6. The newly elected Vice President will have to fill the position before incumbent Venkaiah Naidu’s tenure expires on August 10.

The last date to file nomination is July 19 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is July 22.

The voting for the vice-presidential elections will begin from 10 am on August 6 and will continue till 5 pm in the Parliament House.

Both the BJP-led ruling party and the Opposition are yet to make public the names of their candidates.

The Vice President of India, who also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote.

For 2022, 16th vice-presidential election, the electoral college consists of 233 elected and 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and 543 members of Lok Sabha.

A total of 788 members of both Houses of Parliament make up the electoral college. Since every elector is a member of both Houses of Parliament, each legislator’s vote would have equal weight.

Five people, including one who goes by the alias “Ramayani Chaiwala”, filed papers on Tuesday, the first day of the nomination process.

The nomination papers of one candidate were rejected for failing to furnish a mandatory document.

Tags: vice-president of india, ice-presidential elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court. (Photo:PTI)

SC Nupur remarks: Civil society divided

Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan. (Photo: Facebook)

TV anchor arrested amid high drama

A file photo of Indian Navy soldiers march during rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Women to make up 20% of Naval Agniveer force

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Shiv Sena Bhavan, in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Thackeray faction predicts Shinde government will fall in 6 months

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham