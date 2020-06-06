Saturday, Jun 06, 2020 | Last Update : 05:36 PM IST

74th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

236,954

8,048

Recovered

113,233

3,712

Deaths

6,649

223

Maharashtra80229286942849 Tamil Nadu2869415762235 Delhi2633410315708 Gujarat19119130111190 Rajasthan100847359218 Uttar Pradesh97335648257 Madhya Pradesh89965878384 West Bengal73032912366 Karnataka4835169357 Bihar4598223329 Andhra Pradesh4250256573 Haryana3597120924 Telangana32901627113 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala170071215 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
India, Politics

RJD allies hold out for better deal for upcoming elections

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 6, 2020, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2020, 4:51 pm IST

RJD facing challenges from alliance partners ahead of Bihar polls

Tejashwi Yadav (PTI)
 Tejashwi Yadav (PTI)

The RJD is facing challenges from its allies in Bihar ahead of assembly polls likely to be held by the end of this year.

On Friday, three grand alliance partners Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha and Mukesh Sahni of Vikasheel Insan Party created a flutter in the state politics by holding a secret meeting in Patna to discuss seat sharing and leadership issue.

Sources said that these parties are not in favour of Tejashwi Yadav leading the grand alliance in the absence of RJD Chief Lalu Yadav who is serving a jail term in connection with the fodder scam case.

Reports suggest that the grand Alliance partners also want “respectable seat share” to contest in the assembly elections.

Talking to this newspaper on Saturday a leader aware of the meeting said, “The goal of the grand alliance is to defeat the NDA in 2020 elections. Seat adjustments and leadership is the key issue in the grand alliance and our leaders have been discussing it during every meeting. There will be many more meetings before the election is announced but one thing is clear that senior leaders like Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha are not ready to compromise on these two issues”.

The congress which is part of the grand alliance in Bihar has also been raising similar issues during its meetings. In a closed-door meeting held earlier to discuss these issues, congress leaders said that “the matter will be resolved unanimously soon”.

In 2015 Bihar assembly election the JD(U)-RJD had contested 101 seats each while the Congress was given 41 out of 243 seats. RJD had emerged as a single largest party with 80 seats in 2015 assembly elections while JD(U) was second with 71 and Congress 27 seats.

Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party HAM which had contested as part of the NDA managed to win just one seat out 21 seats it had contested in the assembly elections.

The alliance, however, did not last long as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped the grand alliance and formed a government with BJP in July 2017 on grounds that his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav’s name figured in the FIR registered by CBI in connection with Benami land deals.

In the current scenario when the JD(U) is out of the alliance, the congress and other smaller partners want “respectable seat adjustments”.

HAM Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has also been urging the RJD leadership to form a coordination committee to resolve the seat-sharing and leadership crisis in the grand alliance.

According to Mr. Manjhi, “our agenda is to strengthen the grand alliance ahead of assembly elections. We want all issues to be resolved by the coordination committee. A meeting of coordination committee should be held soon to discuss seat sharing and leadership issue”.

On many occasions, earlier opposition leaders in Bihar hinted that Tejashwi Yadav lacks confidence and may not pose a threat to the NDA during elections in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the RJD on Saturday clarified that the party was not in a mood to compromise on issues being raised by its allies.

According to RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary, “political parties should analyze their strength before demanding more seats. They must realize that the RJD is the largest party in the grand alliance and as far as leadership issue is concerned our party has already declared Tejashwi Yadav as the face”.

Tags: jd(u)-rjd alliance, tejashwi yadav

Latest From India

Sino-Indian military face-off in Ladakh. (AFP)

Army issues statement, says India and China engaging through military, diplomatic channels

The head priest of the Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh (centre) and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal (left) speak to the media persons after offering prayers on the 36th anniversary of Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 6, 2020. The Indian military's June 1984 assault on the Golden Temple in Amritsar, called Operation Blue Star, was aimed at flushing out militants holed up inside demanding an independent Sikh homeland. The struggle culminated in the deadly storming of the Golden Temple, Sikhism's holiest shrine. (AFP)

Akal Takht jathedar: Sikhs will accept Khalistan if government offers it

File image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

COVID-19 crisis: Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges black marketing of hospital beds

WHO expert Michael Ryan.

Top WHO expert's warning: India at risk of coronavirus explosion

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

2

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

3

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

4

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

5

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham