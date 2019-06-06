Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 07:32 PM IST

India, Politics

Will consider commercial needs, energy security: India on purchasing oil from Iran

ANI
Published : Jun 6, 2019, 6:21 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2019, 6:21 pm IST

Asked about the US withdrawal of GSP, the MEA spokesperson remained non-committal.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said that a decision on purchasing oil from Iran will be taken by the new government after the polls. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: India on Thursday said that any decision on purchasing crude from Iran will be based on its commercial consideration, energy security and national interest.

"There has not been much change from what I had spoken earlier. The fundamental principle remains that whatever decision we take will be based on commercial consideration, energy security and our national interest," Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while addressing the weekly press briefing here.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said that a decision on purchasing oil from Iran will be taken by the new government after the polls.

Asked about the US withdrawal of GSP, the MEA spokesperson remained non-committal and said he would not like comment on the basis of media reports.

"Discussion within the government and even with the US has taken place on the issue. We get such issues in economic ties and these are resolved mutually," he said when asked whether the Indian government would take any retaliatory steps.

Commenting on the US president Donald Trump's comments in which he blamed India, Russia, and China for not doing enough about climate change, Kumar said, "The steps taken by us in this regard towards climate change and our Prime Minister has taken a lead in this regard, I think it is clear for everyone. India is at the forefront of fighting climate change. India is at the forefront of fighting for a cleaner and greener comment. I cannot comment on specific comments."

Asserting that steps were already being taken to implement the S-400 deal signed with Russia, he said, "We are engaging with the US administration on the issue. We have a strategic partnership with both the US and Russia. Defence is also a big component of our relationship with both the nations."

Reacting to reports that US secretary of state Mike Pompeo will be visiting India before the G-20 summit, Kumar said, "High-level exchanges between India-US has been a very important component of our bilateral relationship. Even in the past, there have been visits both from India and the USA.
There has been a proper procedure before it is announced. Once we have a further grip on the details on the dates etc then we will share that with you."

