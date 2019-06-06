Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

India, Politics

VVIP, Not 5 VIP: Clarification on Sharad Pawar seat row at PM's oath ceremony

PTI
Published : Jun 6, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2019, 9:35 am IST

The clarification was issued after contrary media reports and media queries received by the President's office, Malik explained in tweet.

Pawar had skipped the oath ceremony after his party was reportedly miffed about his seat in the fifth row. (Photo: File)
 Pawar had skipped the oath ceremony after his party was reportedly miffed about his seat in the fifth row. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan has clarified on Wednesday on a controversy over Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's seating at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony. Pawar had skipped the oath ceremony after his party was reportedly miffed about his seat in the fifth row.

In a tweet, Ashok Malik, Press Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind stated that Pawar's seat was designated in the first row of the VVIP section and not fifth. He also said that Pawar's party members may have confused V for VIP with Roman numeral 5 (V).

"At the swearing-in ceremony on May 30, Sharad Pawar was invited to the "V section", where the most senior guests sat. Even within "V", he had a labelled first row seat. Somebody in his office may have confused V (for VVIP) for the Roman V (five)," Malik said in a tweet.

The clarification was issued after contrary media reports and media queries received by the President's office, Malik explained in another tweet.

As per various media reports, Sharad Pawar's party was miffed over seat allotment being contrary to protocol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers were sworn in for a second term on May 30 at a grand-ceremony organised in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Tags: sharad pawar, ncp, narendra modi, oath taking, ashok malik
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has reconstituted eight key cabinet committees, including appointments committee, the cabinet committee on economic affairs, and security, among others.(Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah common factor in Modi’s all 8 Cabinet committees

It will be the first public meeting for Modi after his spectacular victory and for Rahul, it will be first major public appearance after the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala this weekend at same time

The accident took place on August 3, 2018, when the motorcycle that Sareen, a resident of Dilshad Garden, and his friend, Paras Sharma, were riding was hit by a car which had allegedly jumped the traffic signal, the police said. (Representational Image)

Delhi cop lied to accident victim, files complaint after 10 months

DMK chief M K Stalin reiterated his demand for an exemption for Tamil Nadu students from the annual medical entrance test. (Photo: File)

Stalin demands exemption from NEET for TN students

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs West Indies; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

3

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

4

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

5

Facebook honours Kochi teenager with USD 500 for spotting memory bug on WhatsApp

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham