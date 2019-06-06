Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 07:32 PM IST

Political strategist Prashant Kishor to work with Mamata: Sources

THE ASIAN AGE
Prashant Kishor met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeearlier today and has agreed to work with her.

Prashant Kishor is credited with YSR Congress chief Jagan Reddy's sweep in Andhra Pradesh, where the incumbent Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's party has been voted out of power. (Photo: File)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister has signed on master political strategist Prashant Kishor, who has been recently credited with the landslide victory for Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, with the incumbent CM, Chandrababu Naidu of the Teledu Desam Party being completely routed and voted out of power and also credited with successfully strategizing Narendra Modi's prime ministerial campaign back in 2014.

After a two-hour long meeting in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee has signed up for Prashant Kishor's election-winning package. Trinamool Congress took a strong jolt in the recent Lok Sabha elections, jumping down from 34 to 22 seats in 42-seat Bengal in the parliamentary election.

The BJP, which earlier had two, shot up to 18 seats, establishing its growing presence in the state. Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in 2021 and this is a move to keep her position as the CM of the state.

Kishor had joined active politics last year in September when he was made a Vice President of JD(U) by party chief Nitish Kumar.

