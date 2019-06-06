MeT Dept warns of thunderstorm, lightning in Chhattisgarh, MP, Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Northeast states such as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

New Delhi: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) at isolated places is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The weather forecasting agency predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Northeast states such as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Gangetic West Bengal, south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to witness heavy downpour.

In the northern states, heat wave conditions will prevail in many parts. Severe heat wave is expected in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan.

"Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions is expected in isolated pockets over east Rajasthan. Heat wave conditions is expected in isolated pockets over south Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," as stated by IMD in its all India weather warning bulletin on Thursday.

Squally weather with winds, speed reaching 35-45 kmph, likely to prevail over southeast and southwest Arabian Sea off Somalia Coast, Maldives-Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.