Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 03:06 AM IST

India, Politics

Kamal Nath on 3-day visit to Delhi, may meet Rahul Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jun 6, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2019, 1:29 am IST

Sources said Mr Nath might meet AICC president Rahul Gandhi during his stay in Delhi to discuss on the issue of new PCC chief in MP.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath
 Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday left for a three-day-visit to Delhi. This was Mr Nath’s first visit to Delhi after results of Lok Sabha elections were declared on May 23.

Mr Nath, who was believed to have been asked by the party high command to stay put in Bhopal to nip in bud any attempt to split Congress Legislature Party in MP by BJP, had even skipped the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Delhi held in the fourth week of last month.

BJP, apparently provoked by the return of NDA at the Centre in the April-May Lok Sabha elections, had demanded a floor test by Kamal Nath government arguing that it was in minority in the house.

BJP’s stand had threatened stability of the Kamal Nath government forcing the state Congress leadership to remain alert to foil any move to destabilize the state government.

The chief minister had then immediately convened a meeting of Congress Legislature Party and its allies where 120 legislators extended their support to his government.

Sources said Mr Nath might meet AICC president Rahul Gandhi during his stay in Delhi to discuss on the issue of new PCC chief in MP.

Tags: kamal nath, rahul gandhi

Latest From India

Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq: Hope govt will help resolve J&K issue

Telugu Desam Party supremo and former chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: File)

Chandrababu Naidu writes to AP CM over ‘Praja Vedika’

Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy shifts key bureaucrats, top police officials

Madhya Pradesh high court

Madhya Pradesh HC stays suspension of MP astrology teacher

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs West Indies; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

Karnataka village excels in water conservation

3

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

4

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

5

Facebook honours Kochi teenager with USD 500 for spotting memory bug on WhatsApp

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid al-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham