Kamal Nath on 3-day visit to Delhi, may meet Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday left for a three-day-visit to Delhi. This was Mr Nath’s first visit to Delhi after results of Lok Sabha elections were declared on May 23.

Mr Nath, who was believed to have been asked by the party high command to stay put in Bhopal to nip in bud any attempt to split Congress Legislature Party in MP by BJP, had even skipped the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Delhi held in the fourth week of last month.

BJP, apparently provoked by the return of NDA at the Centre in the April-May Lok Sabha elections, had demanded a floor test by Kamal Nath government arguing that it was in minority in the house.

BJP’s stand had threatened stability of the Kamal Nath government forcing the state Congress leadership to remain alert to foil any move to destabilize the state government.

The chief minister had then immediately convened a meeting of Congress Legislature Party and its allies where 120 legislators extended their support to his government.

Sources said Mr Nath might meet AICC president Rahul Gandhi during his stay in Delhi to discuss on the issue of new PCC chief in MP.