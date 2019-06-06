Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 03:26 PM IST

India, Politics

Congress MLA Rohith Reddy likely to join ruling TRS in Telangana

ANI
Published : Jun 6, 2019, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2019, 3:23 pm IST

After the Assembly elections in December, as many as 12 Congress MLAs have joined the TRS.

Reddy was suspended from TRS last year after which he joined the Congress. (Photo: Facebook)
 Reddy was suspended from TRS last year after which he joined the Congress. (Photo: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Desertions from Congress in Telangana appear to be continuing unabated with Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy likely to join the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Sources said the Congress MLA will soon resign from the party and meet the Telangana Chief Minister, who heads the TRS, to join the ruling party.

After the Assembly elections in December, as many as 12 Congress MLAs have joined the TRS.

Reddy was suspended from TRS last year after which he joined the Congress. He won the election from Tandur.

Tags: rohith reddy, congress, trs, telangana, hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday asked his party leaders to desist from lobbying for party ticket for the forthcoming Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir by using the open access to him on the occasion of Eid. (Photo: File)

Please leave the politics out of my Eid celebrations: Omar to NC leaders

Sources said Reddy is also slated to attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Modi on June 15. (Photo: ANI)

Jaganmohan Reddy to accompany PM Modi to Tirumala temple

Ameesha did her basic mountaineering course from NIM Uttarkashi Institute. She also completed her advance mountaineering, search and rescue and more courses. (Photo: Facebook | Ameesha Chauhan)

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

'SAARC has certain problems. I think we all know what it is, even if you were to put terrorism issue aside. There are issues related to connectivity and trade. If you look at why BIMSTEC leaders were invited for the PM's swearing-in because we see energy, mindset and possibility in it,' S Jaishankar said. (Photo: ANI)

'Certain problems' in SAARC: Jaishankar hints at Pakistan

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price surfaces

2

Meet Ameesha Chauhan, an Indian woman who survived deadly Mt Everest 'traffic jam'

3

South African management rejects AB de Villiers’ offer to come out of retirement

4

How to know if someone has blocked your number?

5

Weird smartphone reason for skipping the gym

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham