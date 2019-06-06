Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 07:33 PM IST

BJP worker clubbed to death, six TRS workers held in Telangana

ANI
As per initial probe, Srikanth Reddy, son of a local TRS leader who had fought and lost the local body elections, was behind the murder.

 The deceased has been identified as Prem Kumar Reddy. (Photo: ANI)

Mahbubnagar: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly clubbed to death by a group of men, suspected to be Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers, the police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Prem Kumar Reddy.

The police said that as per initial probe, Srikanth Reddy, son of a local TRS leader who had fought and lost the local body elections, was behind the murder.

Srikanth along with five others have been taken into custody for further investigation.

The state BJP unit has claimed that political rivalry is the reason behind the barbaric act and has accused TRS for the same. The incident took place in Dokur village of Devarakadra mandal in the district.

"Prem and Srikanth were not getting along well with each other ever since the election dates were declared. Srikanth had tried to harm Prem earlier too," said Police Inspector Panduranga Reddy.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders staged a protest in the district demanding justice. They also met Mahbubnagar Superintendent of Police, Rema Rajeshwari, requesting her to take immediate action against the suspects involved in the murder.

