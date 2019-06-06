Bangladeshi actress joins BJP, remains silent when asked about citizenship

When asked by the media about her present citizenship status, Anju Ghosh refused to speak.

(Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Kolkata: Bangladeshi film actress Anju Ghosh joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in presence of the party's state president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata today.

During the event, Ghosh was handed over a BJP flag.

When asked by the media about her present citizenship status, she refused to speak.

In 1989, her film ''Beder Meye Josna'' (Josna, the gypsey daughter) made a record of being the highest grossing film in Bangladesh film history.