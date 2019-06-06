Thursday, Jun 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:13 PM IST

Bangladeshi actress joins BJP, remains silent when asked about citizenship

ANI
When asked by the media about her present citizenship status, Anju Ghosh refused to speak.

Bangladeshi film actress Anju Ghosh was handed over the BJP flag as she joined the party in presence of the party president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)
 Bangladeshi film actress Anju Ghosh was handed over the BJP flag as she joined the party in presence of the party president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata.

Kolkata: Bangladeshi film actress Anju Ghosh joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in presence of the party's state president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata today.

During the event, Ghosh was handed over a BJP flag.

When asked by the media about her present citizenship status, she refused to speak.

In 1989, her film ''Beder Meye Josna'' (Josna, the gypsey daughter) made a record of being the highest grossing film in Bangladesh film history.

