Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting on internal security

Jun 6, 2019
Shortly after taking the charge, Home Minister Shah had on Saturday held a meeting with top officials of the ministry and had discussed a slew of issues related to internal security along with terrorism and Naxalism. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting on internal security here on Thursday with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba.

Shortly after taking the charge, Home Minister Shah had on Saturday held a meeting with top officials of the ministry and had discussed a slew of issues related to internal security along with terrorism and Naxalism.

It is worth noting that Kashmir is the focus area for Shah in view of the promises made in the BJP manifesto like abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution. The Centre's muscular anti-terror policy pursued in Kashmir is likely to be continued under the new government.

