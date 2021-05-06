Thursday, May 06, 2021 | Last Update : 12:09 PM IST

  India   Politics  06 May 2021  RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19
India, Politics

RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19

PTI
Published : May 6, 2021, 10:39 am IST
Updated : May 6, 2021, 10:39 am IST

Ajit Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20, the family said

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ch Ajit Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ch Ajit Singh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said. He was 82.

Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20, the family said in a statement.

 

"Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as COVID+ on the 20th April. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning, the 6th of May, 2021," his son Jayant Chowdhury tweeted.

"Throughout his life journey, Chaudhary Sahib was loved and respected by many. He, in turn cherished this bond with all of you and gave his best consideration and efforts for your welfare," he said.

"As our Nation confronts the horrific pandemic, it is our humble request to all those who wish to pay their respects, to please stay at home as far as possible. We must observe all safety protocols to keep ourselves and everyone around us healthy and safe. This would be the best way to honour Chaudhary Sahib as well as all those COVID warriors who are working night and day to protect us," he said.

 

"We pray for solace for all those families that have been ravaged by this brutal disease," the message posted by Jayant on behalf of the family said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and others have condoled the death of the leader.

Tags: ajit singh dies of covid-19, rashtriya lok dal (rld) leader ajit singh, covid-19, covid death, jayant chowdhury, son of former prime minister chaudhary charan singh, uttar pradesh chief minister yogi adityanath, sp supremo akhilesh yadav, ajit singh

Latest From India

Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement

Two members of Indian delegation in London test +ve for Corona ahead of G-7 summit

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

SC quashes Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas, refuses to revisit old verdict

Hours after the PM’s conversation with the governor, BJP chief J.P. Nadda reached West Bengal on a two-day-visit and met the victims' families. — AP

Modi speaks to West Bengal Governor on post-poll violence

The CPI(ML) leader hoped that if there was a move to form a grand Opposition alliance, both the Congress and the Left would “change their outlook” and join the bandwagon. — PTI

Opposition parties likely to form Federal Front following poll results

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham