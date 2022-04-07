Thursday, Apr 07, 2022 | Last Update : 01:57 AM IST

  India   Politics  06 Apr 2022  Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India, Politics

Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published : Apr 7, 2022, 12:03 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2022, 12:03 am IST

Mr Pawar categorically ruled out a tie-up between the NCP and BJP and criticised the alleged misuse of Central probe agencies

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media during a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)
  NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media during a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Prime Minister’s Office in Parliament for nearly 20 minutes. The meeting between the two leaders led to speculation about new equations emerging in Maharashtra politics. However, Mr Pawar categorically ruled out a tie-up between the NCP and BJP and criticised the alleged misuse of Central probe agencies.

He said that he flagged the issue of Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) action against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and the alleged inaction of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on the Maharashtra government’s proposal regarding 12 nominations to the state Legislative Council.

 

The NCP chief’s meeting with the PM assumed political significance as it took place a day after the ED attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore linked to Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut.

After the meeting, the NCP chief told reporters that he spoke with the Prime Minister regarding the 12 members’ nomination to the legislative council. “The government of Maharashtra had written regarding this nomination to the governor. But Mr Koshyari has not acted on it. Therefore, 12 seats of legislative councils have been lying vacant for the last two and half years. I just brought this thing to the notice of the Prime Minister,” he said.  

 

“I also spoke to the Prime Minister about the case related to my colleague in Rajya Sabha and editor of Saamana newspaper Sanjay Raut. I told him that the way the Central agency attached Mr Raut’s flat and half-acre lands is unfair,” Mr Pawar said.

When asked about the Prime Minister’s response, Mr Pawar said, “I think that he will seriously think over these issues and take necessary action.”  

Mr Pawar added that there was no threat to the MVA government in Maharashtra due to the Central agency’s action against MVA leaders. All three parties have been taking a firm stand against the Central agencies. He also claimed that when elections would be held in Maharashtra after two-and-a-half years, the MVA government would be elected again.

 

Earlier, when asked by reporters about the meeting, NCP leader and Maharashtra’s deputy CM Ajit Pawar said he had no information about it. The Maharashtra DCM said that there are some important issues which need to be discussed when Parliament is in session.

Tags: ncp chief sharad pawar, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

As per the sero survey, Omicron was found in 228 out of 230 samples (99.13 per cent) collected from Mumbai. One case was of XE, and another of Kappa. (Representational Image/ PTI)

First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University. (Image: https://jgu.edu.in/)

Jindal’s Law School ranks 70th globally, No. 1 in India

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI file)

Centre says Fuel price up 50% in rest of world

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham