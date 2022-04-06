Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022 | Last Update : 01:18 AM IST

Dedicate to seva: Modi to BJP MPs

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 6, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2022, 12:59 am IST

While Mr Modi will address the party cadre on Wednesday, BJP president J.P. Nadda will interact with the envoys of various nations

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda. (PTI)

New Delhi: On the eve of the BJP’s 42nd foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all party MPs Tuesday to dedicate themselves to “seva”, or service, as the BJP plans a fortnight-long “Samajik nyay pakhwada” exercise from April 7. While Mr Modi will address the party cadre on Wednesday, BJP president J.P. Nadda will interact with the envoys of various nations -- including France, the EU delegation, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Bangladesh, Singapore, Italy, Hungary, Vietnam, Norway and others, as part of the programme called “Know the BJP”.

Addressing BJP MPs at the parliamentary party meeting, the PM cited a number of government welfare schemes aimed at different segments of society and asked MPs to reach out to people with details in the exercise over a fortnight.

 

Mr Nadda, it is learnt, noted the party had achieved the feat of having 100 MPs in the Rajya Sabha for the first time. The BJP’s growth in the Northeast was also mentioned. The first woman MP from Nagaland, a BJP leader, was elected recently to the Upper House.

Briefing the media later, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said the PM asked the MPs to actively participate in programmes.

“They should dedicate themselves to service,” he quoted him as saying.
MPs were also given orange caps carrying the party’s name or symbol, like the one sported by the PM recently. Some MPs also wore caps with a photo of Mr Modi.

In the fortnight-long event, BJP MPs and leaders will highlight the impact of the health insurance programme “Ayushman Bharat” and “Jan Aushadhi Kendra”, where medicines are sold at a subsidised rate. The schemes to build houses for the poor and to bring piped water to every household will also be part of the exercise.

 

The birth anniversary of social reformer Jyotirao Phule and dalit icon Dr B.R. Ambedkar on April 9 and April 14 respectively will also be observed in a big way by the party.

Later, at the BJP headquarters, national general secretary Arun Singh gave details of the April 6 events and the fortnight-long exercise. “BJP president J.P. Nadda will hoist the party flag in the morning (April 6) and inaugurate a blood donation camp as well. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers virtually at 10 am, reaching out to all our 956 organisational districts, 15,732 mandals, and over 10 lakh booths. All mandals will see flag-hoisting and shobha yatras (processions)”, he said.

 

