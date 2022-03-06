Sunday, Mar 06, 2022 | Last Update : 04:36 PM IST

  India   Politics  06 Mar 2022  Assembly poll results to have bearing on President's election due later this year
India, Politics

Assembly poll results to have bearing on President's election due later this year

PTI
Published : Mar 6, 2022, 2:25 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2022, 2:25 pm IST

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24

Polling officers carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election material leave for their respective polling booths, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)
 Polling officers carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other election material leave for their respective polling booths, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The results of assembly polls this week will not only decide who the next chief minister will be in the five states but will also have a bearing on the election of the President of India expected later this year.

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24, and the outcome of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa on March 10 will decide which party or alliance will have a decisive say in the presidential election.

 

As things stand today, the BJP is comfortably placed to ensure the election of its nominee to the country's top office, but an adverse result in Uttar Pradesh could alter the number game, bringing into play the fence sitters  Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) which control a sizeable chunk of votes that could swing the election either way.

Among states, the value of an Uttar Pradesh MLA's vote is the highest at 208, while that of Sikkim is lowest at seven. Among the poll-going states  the value of votes of an MLA from Punjab is 116, Uttarakhand (64), Goa (20) and Manipur (18).

 

The results of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be important for the presidential election as the value of vote of each of the 403 MLAs of the state is the highest  208  given that it is the most populous state in the country.

The total value of votes of the Uttar Pradesh assembly is 83,824, Punjab (13,572), Uttarakhand (4480), Goa (800) and Manipur (1080).

As per various calculations, the NDA's strength is just short of the 50 per cent mark and will have to rely on support of non-aligned friendly parties to ensure a smooth passage of its candidate to the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been meeting a section of opposition leaders, apparently with an eye on playing a key role in the presidential election.

 

The opposition camp too has tried to create a divide in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) by floating the name of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a joint opposition candidate in the presidential election, should he part ways with the ruling coalition.

The electoral college for the presidential election comprises elected members of the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha and elected members of state legislative assemblies and that of NCT Delhi and Union Territory of Puducherry. Members of Legislative Councils and nominated members do not form part of the electoral college.

In terms of numbers, the electoral college is made up of 233 members of the Rajya Sabha, 543 members of the Lok Sabha and 4,120 members of legislative assemblies  a total of 4,896 electors.

 

The presidential elections follow the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote. The value of each vote is pre-determined in proportion to the population of the respective state based on the 1971 census.

The total value of the electoral college, comprising 4,896 electors is 10,98,903 and the winning candidate has to get at least 50 per cent plus one vote to be declared as elected.

The BJP alone has 1,431 MLAs in state assemblies across the country, followed by Congress which has 766 legislators in various states assemblies. The non-BJP, non-Congress parties  some of whom already have alliances with either of the national parties  together have 1,923 MLAs.

 

The NDA has 334 members in the Lok Sabha and 115 in the Rajya Sabha. Of the 115 members in the Rajya Sabha, nine BJP members belong to the nominated category and are ineligible to vote, which brings down the voting strength of the NDA to 106. The value of each MP's vote is fixed at 708.

Tags: presidential elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

In the ongoing legislative assembly elections in five states, there is a combined electorate of 183.4 million. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Election Commission to host virtual international election visitors programme

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists gather during a roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the seventh phase of the Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections in Varanasi. (Photo: AFP)

Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Final phase of polling on Monday

The incident took place at the force mess in Khasa area, about 20 km short of the Attari-Wagah border (Representational image: PTI)

Fratricidal incident: Five BSF personnel killed in Amritsar camp

The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. (Twitter/Videograb/@PMOIndia)

PM Modi unveils Shivaji Maharaj statue in Pune municipal corporation premises

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham