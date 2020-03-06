Friday, Mar 06, 2020 | Last Update : 03:34 PM IST

Indian economy destroyed by Modi's ideas: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said “No Yes Bank” taking a dig at the BJP-led government on friday, over the moratorium placed on Yes Bank, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “ideas” had destroyed the country's economy.

“No Yes Bank. Modi and his ideas have destroyed India's economy,” the former Congress chief said in a tweet.

You can find his tweet here:

Yes Bank was placed under a moratorium on thursday, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capping deposit withdrawals at the bank at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

The bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment during the period.

For the next month, Yes Bank will be led by RBI-appointed administrator Prashant Kumar, a former chief financial officer of the State Bank of India (SBI).

