Friday, Mar 06, 2020 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

India, Politics

AAP govt mulls verification drive for delhi violence compensation release

PTI
Published : Mar 6, 2020, 6:03 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2020, 6:03 pm IST

The HC bench had earlier declined to entertain a PIL that challenged the compensation

Representational image (AFP file photo)
 Representational image (AFP file photo)

New Delhi:The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Saturday will launch a two-day mega drive for release of compensation to victims of the Delhi violence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on friday.

''The government wants the verification exercise at the earliest so that victims get compensation as soon as possible'', Sisodia told a press conference.

He added that, the drive will be headed by six senior IAS officers, and that the government has so far received around 1,700 compensation forms.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited northeast Delhi's Idgah area in Mustfabad and interacted with locals.

The violence had begun last Sunday after people for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed and the number of deaths in last week's violence in northeast Delhi has risen to 53.

Tags: delhi violence, aam aadmi party, delhi government, arvind kejrival, manish sisodia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy (ANI)

SEC verdict: AIADMK demands Pondy CM's resignation

Syed Altaf Bukhari (ANI)

Former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari to float Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party

Suspended Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi (C), T N Prathapan (2L), Dean Kuriakose (R), Manicka Tagore (2R) and Gurjeet Singh Aujla (R) stage a protest at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi (PTI)

Revoke suspension of Congress MPs: Opposition

Gautam Navlakha (AP)

Bhima Koregaon: Navlakha,Teltumbde's interim protection from arrest extended

MOST POPULAR

1

The sexy, bendy, nostalgic Motorola Razr is coming to a store near you on March 16

2

Get a pay hike by upskilling in AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing or cybersecurity

3

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

4

OnePlus 8 series may get here faster than you think, mid-April launch expected

5

Coronavirus fears: Work from home, Google's 8,000 staff in Ireland headquarters, Twitter global staff told

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham