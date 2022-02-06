Sunday, Feb 06, 2022 | Last Update : 01:59 AM IST

  India didn't accept China's illegal occupation
India didn’t accept China’s illegal occupation

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 6, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Updated : Feb 6, 2022, 12:56 am IST

The bridge on Pangong lake is being constructed by China in areas that have continued to be under their illegal occupation since 1962

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan. (Photo: Facebook)
 Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: India has never accepted the illegal occupation of its territory by China, the Government has told Parliament, adding that a bridge being constructed by China on the Pangong lake in Ladakh is “being constructed in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since 1962”. Regarding the renaming of some places in Arunachal Pradesh by China, the Government termed it as “a futile exercise that will not alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh has always been, is and will always be an integral part of India”.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan told the Lok Sabha earlier on Friday in a written reply, “This bridge (on Pangong lake) is being constructed (by China) in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since 1962.

 

The government of India has never accepted this illegal occupation. The government has made it clear on several occasions that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and we expect other countries to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He added, “As regards disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, India and China have maintained dialogue through both diplomatic and military channels. Our approach in these talks has been and will continue to be guided by three key principles, that-—both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC; neither side should attempt to alter the status quo unilaterally, and all agreements between the two sides must be fully abided by in their entirety.”

 

“The Government gives careful and specific attention to the improvement of infrastructure for the development of border areas in order to facilitate the economic development of these areas as also to meet India’s strategic and security requirements. The government also keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India’s security and takes all necessary steps to ensure that our security interests are fully protected,” the MoS said in a written reply.

Tags: v. muraleedharan, pangong lake, arunachal pradesh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

