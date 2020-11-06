Thursday, Nov 05, 2020 | Last Update : 11:44 PM IST

  India   Politics  05 Nov 2020  CM Nitish Kumar triggers political storm in Bihar, says 2020 polls will be his last
India, Politics

CM Nitish Kumar triggers political storm in Bihar, says 2020 polls will be his last

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Nov 5, 2020, 10:53 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2020, 10:53 pm IST

A section in NDA feels that the aggressive campaigning against him by Opposition may have prompted Nitish to take a decision

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election meeting, for Bihar Assembly elections, in Katihar, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)
  Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election meeting, for Bihar Assembly elections, in Katihar, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Patna: On the last day of election campaign, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar raised the political pitch by announcing that this was his last election. He gave the statement while addressing a rally in Dhamdaha in Purnea district on Thursday.

“All is well that ends well,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said while addressing a gathering of his party’s supporters during his public meeting. While listing his government’s achievements during the occasion he said, “Day after there is a poll in Bihar and this is going to be my last election. Now, tell me will you vote for our candidate?”

 

His sudden announcement created a flutter in the political circles, especially among NDA leaders who have been aggressively campaigning in Bihar for the last phase of Assembly elections.

JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok said, “Even if he has announced that this is going to be his last election, we know that he will continue to work for the welfare of people. His statement cannot be seen as his retirement. He has a long way to go”.

Targeting the Opposition alliance, BJP leader Prem Ranjan Patel said, “We don’t know what prompted him to announce this but I can say that people of Bihar will not let him retire. People want him because he has worked for the development of Bihar.”

 

A section in the NDA feels that the aggressive campaigning against him by the Opposition camp may have prompted Nitish Kumar to take a decision.  

Recently while addressing a rally in Madhubani, onions were thrown at him. The incident had occurred when he was speaking about the issue of employment and development.

However, political analysts are of the view that he may have said this to attract voters in his party’s favour as he has been facing massive anti-incumbency in the polls.

The final phase of polls for 78 seats covers the 16 districts of Seemanchal region and north Bihar, which have a concentration of Muslims, Yadavs and Dalits.

 

In this phase, the NDA, comprising of JD(U), BJP and two partners HAM and VIP, is locked in a multi-cornered contest with RJD led grand alliance, LJP and a six-party coalition headed by Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP, BSP, Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. 

Tags: bihar chief minister nitish kumar, bihar election 2020, bjp-jdu coalition, bihar, janata dal united
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Arnab Goswami

No relief for Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami, court to hear bail plea on Friday

Shrine of Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)

India slams shifting Kartarpur gurdwara's management to Trust; Akalis seek PM's help

COAS interacted with General Purna Chandra Thapa, COAS, Nepali Army

Indian Army chief meets his Nepal counterpart amid strain in diplomatic ties

Farmers shout slogans during their ongoing 'Rail Roko' protest over new farm laws, at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar. (PTI)

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads as part of nationwide protest against farm laws

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham