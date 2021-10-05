Govt plans to slap higher penalty for cruelty against animals

The ministry will take the Cabinet approval and place the draft bill in the next Parliament session

New Delhi: The government plans to introduce a higher penalty and jail term for people perpetrating cruelty against animals and a draft bill to amend the existing law is likely to come up in the next Parliament session.

At present, perpetrators of such acts often get away unscathed as the penalty for the first time offender is just Rs 50 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

“We are ready with the draft amendment bill. We are in the process of getting the Cabinet approval,” Union Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Poultry Minister Parshottam Rupala said on Monday.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised to celebrate World Animal Day at Kamadhenu Goushala in Guruguram. At the event, Joint Secretary at the ministry and Chairman of Animal Welfare Board O P Choudhary said, “we have suggested an increase in penalty and even jail term under the draft amendment bill. Penalties have been suggested in a balanced way”.

According to him, the ministry will take the Cabinet approval and place the draft bill in the next Parliament session. On Monday, the Union minister launched a portal of the Animal Welfare Board that will provide online approval to those engaged in animal welfare as well as those using animals in film shooting.

The minister emphasised the need to adopt scientific methods to protect cattles and setting up of cow hostel outskirts of cities. “In cities, people living in apartments have no space even if they want to keep cows. So, the concept of cow hostel will be of great help. Those interested in rearing cow can buy one and take care in a hostel,” he said, adding that the government will promote such hostels by providing assistance.